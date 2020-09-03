Muscatine Parks and Rec offers virtual fishing derby this month

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MUSCATINE — Summer may be wrapping up, but the fishing season is still going strong.

The Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department is encouraging kids to cast their reels virtually this month, hosting its first ever Virtual Fishing Derby throughout the month of September.

"We're just trying to get creative in things that people can do not necessarily in large groups," program supervisor Kelsie Stafford said, "and so we thought that a virtual fishing derby would be a good thing to try out."

Young fishers can participate as many times as they wish. Once they catch a fish, they can email a picture of each catch to parksoffice@muscatineiowa.gov for a chance to win many different prizes. The derby runs through Sept. 30.

Currently, the department is still working on what prizes it will give away for this event.

"The kind of prizes are going to vary, so it depends," Stafford said. "We're reaching out for donations and things like that, so it kind of depends on how many kids sign up and what we're able to organize."

Those who are interested only need to sign up for the derby once and will receive unlimited entries in their age division's prize drawing in return. The age categories are 4-7 years, 8-11 years, and 12-15 years.