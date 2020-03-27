Muscatine Parks and Rec reveals their Virtual Recreation Resource Center

“One of the things we’re kind of stressing is that you don’t have to be inside your house to practice social distancing. You can get outside, walk the trails or walk your neighborhoods.” Jenison noted that those who do run into each other on the trails or street still tend to try and stay the appropriate distance from each other, keeping the activity safe. “It’s an interesting little dance that they do,” he said.

Other resources, such as links to the Musser Public Library’s page for eBook checkouts, are also available through this Virtual Resource Center. The Parks and Rec Department will also be continuing their own virtual programs and contests on their Facebook page, such as their Guess the Muscatine Landmarks contest.

“We have a very good staff that have come up with these great ideas, and I think you’re going to see a lot of interest in this – especially when they start developing contests and things that go along with this,” Jenison said.

For more activities, ideas and updates, residents are asked to visit the Virtual Recreation Resource Center page – as well as the Muscatine Parks and Rec Facebook page – often so they don’t miss out on all the fun.

“Just go to the website and click on all those links. Try them all, see what works for you,” Jenison said, “and if you have suggestions, there’s a contact email and you can always call the Parks and Rec Department too. We’re taking suggestions and we’re just trying to reach out there and give people a little hope.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.