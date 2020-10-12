Muscatine Parks and Rec to hold 10th annual fall festival at Muscatine Mall

MUSCATINE — Another fun fall tradition will return, needing only a few alterations to remain a safe and enjoyable event.
On Saturday, Oct. 17, Muscatine Parks and Recreation will hold its 10th Annual Fall Festival from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Muscatine Mall.
“It’s been going on for 10 years now,” Parks and Rec Program Supervisor Kelsie Stafford said. “It’s one of the most popular social events that we do. We know this event is really important to the Muscatine community and wanted to keep it going.”
Throughout the mall, there will be crafts and games for the whole family, with an autumn and Halloween-inspired theme. As such, young visitors are encouraged to wear their Halloween costumes.
Support Local Journalism
Masks and face coverings are strongly encouraged, but not required. Volunteers will wear masks, however, and social distancing will be enforced.
Children who visit will also have the chance to win prizes during these games, and will have the chance to participate in many different activities. This event is free to the public, and children of all ages are encouraged to attend.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, however, Parks and Rec asks that children who are in the first grade or younger attend during the first hour of the festival while kids in the second grade and older attend during the second hour.
“We’re trying to spread the attendance out, because in the past every came right at 1 p.m.,” Stafford said, “So we just want to try and spread that out a little bit to mitigate any risk.” Typically, the Fall Festival brings in around 250-400 people, though Stafford is unsure how many they’ll get this year.
“It’s impossible to tell just because we don’t do pre-registration. I think it’ll probably be less, just with people still being cautious, but we don’t really know what to expect for attendance,” she said, “We just want to encourage people to come out if they are able to.”
For more information, residents can call the Parks and Rec Department at 563-263-0241.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!