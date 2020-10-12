Muscatine Parks and Rec to hold 10th annual fall festival at Muscatine Mall

MUSCATINE — Another fun fall tradition will return, needing only a few alterations to remain a safe and enjoyable event.

On Saturday, Oct. 17, Muscatine Parks and Recreation will hold its 10th Annual Fall Festival from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Muscatine Mall.

“It’s been going on for 10 years now,” Parks and Rec Program Supervisor Kelsie Stafford said. “It’s one of the most popular social events that we do. We know this event is really important to the Muscatine community and wanted to keep it going.”

Throughout the mall, there will be crafts and games for the whole family, with an autumn and Halloween-inspired theme. As such, young visitors are encouraged to wear their Halloween costumes.

Masks and face coverings are strongly encouraged, but not required. Volunteers will wear masks, however, and social distancing will be enforced.

Children who visit will also have the chance to win prizes during these games, and will have the chance to participate in many different activities. This event is free to the public, and children of all ages are encouraged to attend.