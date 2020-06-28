Muscatine Parks and Rec to hold annual Family Bike Ride event this July

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MUSCATINE — Enjoying the outdoors has proven to be one of the safest ways for people to spend their free time during this pandemic, and in two weeks, the Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department will provide an opportunity to get some fresh air and exercise while socializing with fellow riders.

On Saturday, July 11 and 1 p.m., Muscatine Parks and Rec will be holding their annual Family Bike Ride event.

“I’ve been in my position for three years so I’m not sure how long the event’s been going on, but we do try to do it every year, typically In June,” said Kelsie Stafford, program supervisor for Muscatine Parks and Rec.

This year, the event had been postponed due to various circumstances, but is now back on. “We’re just happy that we can offer this activity. Just the nature of it is kind of social distancing and things like that, and it’s a good opportunity for families to get out and have something to do,” she said.

It's in coordination with the Melon City Bike Club, and is free, with no pre-registration required. “The Melon City Bike Club has supported this event for years. They help us by leading the route and mapping it out for our participants,” Stafford said.