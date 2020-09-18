Muscatine Parks and Rec to hold annual Walk Through History event next Sunday

“Sometimes the story may be someone you’ve never heard of before and didn’t even know they were from Muscatine but still had something important that they did during their lifetime,” she said.

Stafford also assures that each year, the stories told on the tour are different, so even those who have taken the tour before can still learn something new. “Not only do they get to learn Muscatine History and more about Greenwood Cemetery, but it’s good exercise as well, because we walk around for about an hour to an hour and a half, and it’s a different experience each time,” she continued.

Prior to announcing the event, the Parks and Recreation department had discussed whether or not to hold the event due to the pandemic, and while they ultimately decided to have the tours, there will be slight adjustment to keep things safe.

Those who wish to ride the bus, they will need to pre-register for the tour by calling Parks and Rec at 563-263-0241. Each tour will last one hour, and bus riders will also need to wear masks. Each of the other walking groups will be a bit smaller this year to allow for social distancing.

“We’re very excited that we’re still able to do this event this year,” Stafford said.

Currently, there are still volunteer tour guides needed for the event, with the only qualification being that the person must be able to speak loudly. Volunteers can sign up by calling the Parks and Rec office at the same number as listed for the reservations.

