Muscatine Parks and Rec to hold annual Walk Through History event next Sunday

MUSCATINE – On Sunday, September 27, Greenwood Cemetery and the Parks and Recreation Department will be holding their annual Walk (or Ride) Through History.
Since mid-90s, this annual autumn event has provided both entertainment and education for residents with a uniquely Muscatine twist, and 2020 is no different.
“The Walk Through History tour has been a long running event that we do annually,” said Parks and Rec Program Supervisor Kelsie Stafford, “I don’t know if it’s ever been cancelled. Last year it was pretty rainy, but we still had one group walking the trail and a couple on the Muscabuses, so we try to do it no matter what.”
Starting at 1 p.m. at the Greenwood Cemetery Chapel, the Muscabus will be giving bus tours through the cemetery. Residents can also choose to do a walking tour if the weather allows.
“I think people really appreciate this event because it’s great for all ages,” Stafford said. This year, guests will be able to listen to 19 interesting stories about some of Greenwood’s most influential residents, with the tour promising that each of these stories will not only be historically accurate, but also fun to listen to.
“Typically it’s just an interesting story about a person’s life,” Stafford said, “or somebody who was maybe famous that was from Muscatine.” One example from the previous tour was a person who had been influential in the ocean floor topography field.
“Sometimes the story may be someone you’ve never heard of before and didn’t even know they were from Muscatine but still had something important that they did during their lifetime,” she said.
Stafford also assures that each year, the stories told on the tour are different, so even those who have taken the tour before can still learn something new. “Not only do they get to learn Muscatine History and more about Greenwood Cemetery, but it’s good exercise as well, because we walk around for about an hour to an hour and a half, and it’s a different experience each time,” she continued.
Prior to announcing the event, the Parks and Recreation department had discussed whether or not to hold the event due to the pandemic, and while they ultimately decided to have the tours, there will be slight adjustment to keep things safe.
Those who wish to ride the bus, they will need to pre-register for the tour by calling Parks and Rec at 563-263-0241. Each tour will last one hour, and bus riders will also need to wear masks. Each of the other walking groups will be a bit smaller this year to allow for social distancing.
“We’re very excited that we’re still able to do this event this year,” Stafford said.
Currently, there are still volunteer tour guides needed for the event, with the only qualification being that the person must be able to speak loudly. Volunteers can sign up by calling the Parks and Rec office at the same number as listed for the reservations.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!