Muscatine Parks and Rec to hold Easter egg hunt March 27

MUSCATINE – For the fifth year, Muscatine Parks and Recreation, in coordination with their partnering sponsor Abra Auto Body Repair of America, will be hosting their annual Easter Egg Hunt.

This year’s egg hunt will be on Saturday, March 27 at Weed Park’s upper loop, located near the Rose Garden Playground.

“Last year, (the egg hunt) was cancelled because of the pandemic, and so we wanted to hold the event this year just because we know a lot more about what precautions need to be taken to safely hold the event,” Kelsie Stafford, Program Supervisor for Muscatine Parks and Rec said, thanking Abra for their continued sponsorship.

This free event will be open for all children Third Grade and younger. Kids ages three and younger will have their egg hunt at 10 a.m. Those who are four years old or are in Kindergarten will begin their egg hunt at 10:15 a.m., and the final group of kids made up of First through Third Graders will begin at 10:30 a.m.

Attendees are asked to wear a mask or face covering, and will need to bring their own egg basket. Social distancing will also be enforced. When asked whether she thought the event would still be enjoyable for kids despite the precautions being included, Stafford said she believed that it would be.