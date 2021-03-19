Muscatine Parks and Rec to hold Easter egg hunt March 27

MUSCATINE – For the fifth year, Muscatine Parks and Recreation, in coordination with their partnering sponsor Abra Auto Body Repair of America, will be hosting their annual Easter Egg Hunt.
This year’s egg hunt will be on Saturday, March 27 at Weed Park’s upper loop, located near the Rose Garden Playground.
“Last year, (the egg hunt) was cancelled because of the pandemic, and so we wanted to hold the event this year just because we know a lot more about what precautions need to be taken to safely hold the event,” Kelsie Stafford, Program Supervisor for Muscatine Parks and Rec said, thanking Abra for their continued sponsorship.
This free event will be open for all children Third Grade and younger. Kids ages three and younger will have their egg hunt at 10 a.m. Those who are four years old or are in Kindergarten will begin their egg hunt at 10:15 a.m., and the final group of kids made up of First through Third Graders will begin at 10:30 a.m.
Attendees are asked to wear a mask or face covering, and will need to bring their own egg basket. Social distancing will also be enforced. When asked whether she thought the event would still be enjoyable for kids despite the precautions being included, Stafford said she believed that it would be.
“This is one of the most popular events that we do through the Parks and Rec Department, and so it’s gotten a lot of attention this year,” she said, “I think people are really excited because they just want to get outside and have something fun to do that is safe for them.”
To assure that there are enough eggs for everyone, participating children will only be allowed to collect six eggs. Each egg will be filled with a candy or prize.
“In the past, we’ve said to find one egg of each color, and then they would come up and redeem those eggs for prizes, but this year it’s a little bit different,” Stafford said, “We’re saying any six eggs, and the eggs will already have prizes inside.”
This is being done to limit contact between children and staff. “There won’t be any contact between the kids and volunteers like there was in the past,” she continued, “It will really just be family groups getting their eggs and safely celebrating the holidays. It’s going to be great, and we know a lot of local kids are excited too, so we’re looking forward to it.”
Additionally, if the event has to be cancelled due to bad weather, Stafford assured that the event would be postponed to a later date. “Although we don’t have a scheduled date, if for some reason we have to cancel, we will reschedule,” she said.
For more information on upcoming Parks and Rec events, visit the Muscatine Parks and Rec Facebook page.