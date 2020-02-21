You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Muscatine Parks and Rec will be holding a job fair on Mar. 14 for seasonal positions
0 comments

Muscatine Parks and Rec will be holding a job fair on Mar. 14 for seasonal positions

{{featured_button_text}}

MUSCATINE - Muscatine Parks and Recreation is holding a job fair for seasonal jobs at the Municipal Golf Course from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Mar. 14.

The jobs are for the spring and summer seasons, including lifeguard, cashier, equipment operator, office clerk, recreation program leaders, groundskeepers and more.

Parks and Rec staff will be on hand to answer questions. Job descriptions and application instructions are on the Muscatine website under the ‘jobs’ tab. For more information, call the Parks and Rec department at 563-263-0241.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News