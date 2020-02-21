Muscatine Parks and Rec will be holding a job fair on Mar. 14 for seasonal positions

MUSCATINE - Muscatine Parks and Recreation is holding a job fair for seasonal jobs at the Municipal Golf Course from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Mar. 14.

The jobs are for the spring and summer seasons, including lifeguard, cashier, equipment operator, office clerk, recreation program leaders, groundskeepers and more.

Parks and Rec staff will be on hand to answer questions. Job descriptions and application instructions are on the Muscatine website under the ‘jobs’ tab. For more information, call the Parks and Rec department at 563-263-0241.

