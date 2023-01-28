Muscatine Parks and Recreation's annual Snow Pile Treasure Hunt scheduled for Feb. 11

The community is invited to participate in the annual Snow Pile Treasure Hunt from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11 at the Muscatine Municipal Golf Course, 1820 Highway 38N in rural Muscatine. The event is sponsored by the Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department. During the event children in preschool through fifth grade will search for hidden golf balls and redeem them for prizes. Valentine's Day themes crafts and games will be held afterward in the clubhouse. The activity is free and no pre-registration is required.