Muscatine Pastor Sharon Phillips celebrates her 35th year in ministry

“I’m not saying it’s easy work that I do. It’s not easy at all. But there are so many people that have great needs or who need help,” she said. “We constantly work with them and we’ve seen many set free through the Lord and rehab.”

Through her years of helping people as a pastor, especially those who suffered the same addictions she once did, Phillips has learned how to work with people and the importance of support, and has learned how to understand and show mercy and love.

“I believe anyone can make it,” she said. “We’ve seen many people saved or make a turn around and get treatment, and I feel like I live in a wonderful community that would give me a second chance, and I’m very thankful.” However, even after 35 years of service, there are still goals that Phillips hopes to meet.

One goal, she says, is to write a book about the interesting people she’s met over the years, to share her experiences as well as the lessons these people have taught her. She also hopes to complete a project for residents who are addicted to drugs and alcohol.

“We work and help people on an individual basis, but we’d like to go bigger with that to help them recover from addiction and get back on their feet,” Phillips said. “I think my energy for (these projects) comes in because I did have a second chance, and I’m very thankful for Muscatine and that I’ve had this opportunity.”

