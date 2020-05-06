Muscatine Pearl Valley becomes county's third long-term care facility to have a COVID-19 outbreak

MUSCATINE — Muscatine Pearl Valley Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center has become the latest long-term care (LTC) facility in the state to have an outbreak of COVID-19.
According to the official Iowa COVID-19 website, Muscatine Pearl Valley has had 33 cases of COVID-19 so far.
This is the third long-term care facility in Muscatine County to have an outbreak. Wilton Retirement Community and Lutheran Living Senior Campus each have had 31 cases of COVID-19 as of May 6. In Iowa, there have been 29 long-term care facilities with outbreaks, with residents and staff being affected by the virus.
Pearl Valley Rehabilitation and Healthcare Centers of Iowa has nine other facilities across the state. Pearl Valley had yet to provide a requested statement as of Wednesday afternoon.
As part of the new TestIowa program, COVID-19 testing for nursing home staff in Muscatine and Louisa counties was offered by the Iowa Department of Public Health on April 29 and April 30.
It was the hope of both Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds and Muscatine Mayor Diana Broderson that this would help prevent further facility outbreaks in the counties, which would in turn protect their counties’ most vulnerable as well as the essential workers that staff these facilities.
“We want to make sure that any long-term care nursing staff that are possibly asymptomatic are getting tested so that they know if they have COVID-19 or not when they go into work,” Pat Garrett, communications director for Gov. Reynolds, had said.
Broderson is still awaiting the results of these tests. Since the beginning of the outbreak, Muscatine facilities have been taking steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including not allowing visitors or traveling entertainment, only having essential staff work, doing as much daily cleaning as possible, and isolating those who are affected.
Muscatine County Public Health, as well as the IDPH, have helped the staff of these facilities manage the situation whenever there’s been an outbreak. This includes providing daily monitoring, consultation and resources to help ensure the effectiveness of their cleaning and monitoring efforts.
Residents are encouraged to keep those who are staying at or work at these facilities in mind, supporting them and finding ways to safely communicate with those living there through cards, letters and phone/video calls.
