Muscatine pit bull ban lifted

MUSCATINE — For the first time in 19 years, residents of Muscatine will be able to legally keep pit bull dogs in the city.

The Muscatine City Council voted 5-2 Thursday to strike down the ordinance prohibiting the dogs from city limits. Council members John Jindrich and Dennis Froelich voted against repealing the ban.

“It is now our responsibility — the pet owners — to make certain we are responsible pet owners," council member Peggy Gordon said. "Our pets deserve a safe, secure and healthy environment, proper vaccination and veterinary care and a basic understanding of our local ordinances,” she said. ‘Pets bring a lot of joy and comfort to our lives, and they deserve that from us. With this we are moving forward to being a stronger pet town, but that means we have to be responsible for doing that for our pet partners.”

On March 3, the council directed city staff to prepare an ordinance to remove the pit bull ban and held a public hearing before Thursday's vote. Discussions about repealing the ban first arose in March 2020. The discussion was postponed until October 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Froelich complimented the group that had come to council to advocate for pit bull ownership, saying he admired their efforts but didn’t agree with their reasons. He said there was a large group of citizens who wanted the ban to continue, but many were not willing to express their beliefs in public.

“Silence from the majority implies consent,” he said. “Lifting the ban will impact the entire community, not just a few. It is not if, but when the next pit bull attack occurs.”

Jindrich said on Friday, April 29, a Kewanee, Ill., man was killed in his home by the family pit bull. He also said the majority of people in Muscatine want to maintain a ban, or are neutral on the issue. He gave three reasons why a pit bull ban is needed: Pit bulls make up 70% of dog-related deaths in the U.S.; pit bulls are the most likely to leave their property and attack someone; and pit bull bites are the most vicious bites for surgeons to repair.

He has been opposed to repealing the ban since it was first brought up in 2020.

Council member Angela Lewis reminded pet owners that if they didn’t have their dog registered, its rabies vaccinations up to date, and the police had to be called on the animal, they will no longer be allowed to have an animal in Muscatine.

City administrator Carol Webb reported animal enforcement statistics from after March 13, when the council approved a temporary halt to the enforcement of the ban.

The ban was implemented in 2003 at the request of the police after several reports of pit bull attacks. On the night the ban was approved, two pit bulls attacked the animal control officer.

Jindrich also said the issue of reinstating the ban may be brought up again depending on how many instances of pit bull attacks are reported in the city.

