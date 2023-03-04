MUSCATINE — For the first time in as long as anyone can remember, the Muscatine Police Department gathered in Muscatine City Hall as five members were promoted to new positions.

On Wednesday, former Muscatine Police Chief Brett Talkington retired and Capt. Anthony Kies became Chief Kies. Because the position of chief had been filled from the ranks of the department, several promotions happened at once. During the promotion event, Kies called five men forward in turn, giving each their oath of office. The officers’ wives then pinned their new badge on their uniform.

“I have one thing to say about all of this. This here is the future of the department,” Kies said after the ceremony. “They will do great work. They have the city in mind, the community in mind, and families in mind — and we all have a lot of faith.”

In the back of the council chambers, Talkington snuck in to watch the members of the department being promoted. He also expressed optimism in the future of the department with the officers in leadership roles.

Among the officers receiving promotions Jeff Jirak, a 30-year veteran of the department, was promoted to captain, Kies’ former position. During an ending announcement, he challenged the officers present to think about what "community" and "family" meant to them and to keep it in mind as they did their work.

“It’s a great day not only individually for accomplishing goals, but above all for the community,” he said. “Not only myself but other people who have been promoted here today. We are about serving this community. We are taxed with the responsibility to provide safety and security for every individual in this community and that is what we intend to do.”

His new duties will include more administrative tasks as well as being more greatly held to account for the department.

Administrative Sgt. John Hesseling walked into the council chambers and walked out Patrol Lt. Hesseling.

“I have been looking forward to coming to patrol for a long time,” he said. “It will be quite the schedule adjustment but I’m looking forward to leading the shift.”

Other officers being promoted include: Brett Jamison, detective; Mitchell Griffin, corporal; and Jeff DeVrieze, sergeant.

Kies commented that his first week on the job had been “bittersweet,” as he knew Talkington would no longer be in charge of the department. He also said he had been a bit anxious, but he is confident everything is settling into place nicely.