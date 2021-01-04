Muscatine Police Department launches new "Code Blue" program to help people in experiencing trauma

MUSCATINE – For most people, hearing “code blue” usually means a tragedy or loss may be just around the corner.

But Muscatine Police Department hopes to bring new meaning to the phrase.

“The term code blue in hospitals indicates a medical emergency… The color blue is also synonymous with law enforcement. The Code Blue program aims to put a positive spin on the term “code blue” for law enforcement purposes,” Buss said.

Earlier last year, Sgt. Ryan Buss started the Code Blue program at the Muscatine Police Department.

With how often they have to deal with trauma on the job and how often they meet individuals and families who have been through traumatic events, officers will now have an opportunity to do even more to help with the service they provide.

Through the Code Blue program, officers will be able to offer services and support to those who may be going through trauma. First, they contact Buss if they respond to a call where they believe a Code Blue response would be beneficial.

Following this, Buss contacts the residents, describes the program and invites them to participate. Those who join the program get a gift card for a free meal from a Muscatine restaurant.

