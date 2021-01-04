Muscatine Police Department launches new "Code Blue" program to help people in experiencing trauma

MUSCATINE – For most people, hearing “code blue” usually means a tragedy or loss may be just around the corner.
But Muscatine Police Department hopes to bring new meaning to the phrase.
“The term code blue in hospitals indicates a medical emergency… The color blue is also synonymous with law enforcement. The Code Blue program aims to put a positive spin on the term “code blue” for law enforcement purposes,” Buss said.
Earlier last year, Sgt. Ryan Buss started the Code Blue program at the Muscatine Police Department.
With how often they have to deal with trauma on the job and how often they meet individuals and families who have been through traumatic events, officers will now have an opportunity to do even more to help with the service they provide.
Through the Code Blue program, officers will be able to offer services and support to those who may be going through trauma. First, they contact Buss if they respond to a call where they believe a Code Blue response would be beneficial.
Following this, Buss contacts the residents, describes the program and invites them to participate. Those who join the program get a gift card for a free meal from a Muscatine restaurant.
“The focus of providing a meal for the affected family came from thinking about what loved ones have done for me in a time of need,” Buss said. “People have coordinated meals to be delivered… for the sole purpose of relieving even the smallest amount of stress from my life during a tragic time. The Code Blue program builds on this foundation.”
He called it a one-of-a-kind program which he hopes spreads to other cities.
“We are in the beginning stages of this program, and we hope to partner with additional local community-based service organizations that are able to provide support after a tragic event,” Buss said. So far, three families have responded to the Code Blue program, and were greatly appreciative of how the MPD was able to help them.
“As part of the Muscatine Police Department promotional process, eligible officers were to develop a policing program which the MPD could potentially implement,” he explained. “My desire was to develop a program that stayed true to who I am as a person and who I believe the officers within our department are.”
Boonie’s on the Avenue was the first restaurant to be part of Code Blue. As of Dec. 31, 2020, the Muscatine Fire Department offers additional resources and sponsorship to help families specifically affected by a fire.
Buss also hopes the Code Blue program will generate discussions about how businesses can people in need and create more connections wit them, providing them with a variety of resources.
“We have had great feedback from officers of the MPD,” Buss said. “They’ve shown great support of the program, which continues to evolve as we receive feedback.” He add a special thanks to his wife for supporting him through the creation of this program, as well as Cody Ash for designing the Code Blue logo.
For more information, call Sgt. Buss at 563-263-9922 Ext. 212, or email him at rbuss@muscatineiowa.gov.