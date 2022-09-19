Muscatine police investigate child's death

MUSCATINE – Little information was available Monday regarding an incident where a child was pronounced dead Friday after showing signs of distress while in Riverside Park.

According to Muscatine Assistant Police Chief Steve Snider, the child had shown distress while playing in the park and was transported to Trinity Muscatine Hospital where he died. No cause of death has been determined and Snider said the police are continuing the investigation.

Snider said an investigator was called in immediately after the incident. An autopsy on the child will be scheduled by the Muscatine County Medical Examiner.

Anyone with information can contact the police at (563) 263-9922.