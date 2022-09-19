 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Muscatine police investigate child's death

  • 0
Public Safety Building

The Muscatine Police Department. 

 Andrea Grubaugh

MUSCATINE – Little information was available Monday regarding an incident where a child was pronounced dead Friday after showing signs of distress while in Riverside Park.

According to Muscatine Assistant Police Chief Steve Snider, the child had shown distress while playing in the park and was transported to Trinity Muscatine Hospital where he died. No cause of death has been determined and Snider said the police are continuing the investigation.

Snider said an investigator was called in immediately after the incident. An autopsy on the child will be scheduled by the Muscatine County Medical Examiner.

Anyone with information can contact the police at (563) 263-9922.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Muskie Homecoming court announced

Muskie Homecoming court announced

MUSCATINE – Even though homecoming week is still about two weeks away, the Muscatine High School student council announced the homecoming cour…

Memories of Muscatine

Memories of Muscatine

Editor's note: “Memories of Muscatine” is a series produced in cooperation with the extensive collections of Musser Public Library and the Mus…

Snow route amendment passes

Snow route amendment passes

MUSCATINE — With the passing of the third reading of a new snow ordinance during Thursday’s Muscatine City Council meeting, parking on snow ro…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News