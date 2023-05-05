DAVID HOTLE
No injuries were reported after an apartment building and vehicle were struck by several rounds of gunfire Wednesday night at Cedar Park Apartments.
According to a press release from the city, no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Casey Jensen at (563) 263-9922 ext. 614.
Officers were called to the apartments at 1816 Logan Street around 9:41 p.m. Wednesday for reported gunshots. A preliminary investigation determined that multiple rounds had been fired from across the parking lot. An apartment building and a vehicle were hit by multiple rounds. Two handguns were recovered at the scene that were believed to have been used during the incident.
Officers interviewed several people. The shooting is believed to be a targeted incident and there is no ongoing public threat. Officers were on the scene for several hours during the investigation.
Photos: Scenes following Texas mass shooting that killed 5
San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers talks to investigators at the scene where five people were shot and killed the night before, Saturday, April 29, 2023, in unincorporated San Jacinto County, Texas. The suspect, Francisco Oropeza, who lives next door, is still at large. (Yi-Chin Lee/Houston Chronicle via AP)
Yi-Chin Lee
Law enforcement officials work Sunday, April 30, 2023, in the neighborhood where a mass shooting occurred Friday night, in Cleveland, Texas. The search for a Texas man who allegedly shot his neighbors after they asked him to stop firing off rounds in his yard stretched into a second day Sunday, with authorities saying the man could be anywhere by now. Francisco Oropeza, 38, fled after the shooting Friday night that left several people dead, including a young boy. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
David J. Phillip
A law enforcement official works Sunday, April 30, 2023, in the neighborhood where a mass shooting occurred Friday night, in Cleveland, Texas. The search for a man who allegedly shot his neighbors after they asked him to stop firing off rounds in his yard stretched into a second day Sunday, with authorities saying the man could be anywhere by now. Francisco Oropeza, 38, fled after the shooting Friday night that left several people dead, including a young boy. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
David J. Phillip
A warning sign is seen Sunday, April 30, 2023, outside the home where a mass shooting occurred Friday night, in Cleveland, Texas. The search for a man who allegedly shot his neighbors after they asked him to stop firing off rounds in his yard stretched into a second day Sunday, with authorities saying the man could be anywhere by now. Francisco Oropeza, 38, fled after the shooting Friday night that left several people dead, including a young boy. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
David J. Phillip
A home is shown Sunday, April 30, 2023, where a mass shooting occurred Friday night, in Cleveland, Texas. The search for a man who allegedly shot his neighbors after they asked him to stop firing off rounds in his yard stretched into a second day Sunday, with authorities saying the man could be anywhere by now. Francisco Oropeza, 38, fled after the shooting Friday night that left several people dead, including a young boy. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
David J. Phillip
A home is shown Sunday, April 30, 2023, where a mass shooting occurred Friday night, in Cleveland, Texas. The search for a man who allegedly shot his neighbors after they asked him to stop firing off rounds in his yard stretched into a second day Sunday, with authorities saying the man could be anywhere by now. Francisco Oropeza, 38, fled after the shooting Friday night that left several people dead, including a young boy. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
David J. Phillip
Law enforcement officials continue to work in the neighborhood Sunday, April 30, 2023, where a mass shooting occurred Friday night, in Cleveland, Texas. The search for a man who allegedly shot his neighbors after they asked him to stop firing off rounds in his yard stretched into a second day Sunday, with authorities saying the man could be anywhere by now. Francisco Oropeza, 38, fled after the shooting Friday night that left several people dead, including a young boy. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
David J. Phillip
Josue Barcenas plays in his driveway, Sunday, April 30, 2023, across the street from the scene of a mass shooting Friday night, in Cleveland, Texas. The search for a Texas man who allegedly shot his neighbors after they asked him to stop firing off rounds in his yard stretched into a second day Sunday, with authorities saying the man could be anywhere by now. Francisco Oropeza, 38, fled after the shooting Friday night that left five people dead, including a young boy. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
David J. Phillip
Veronica Pineda, left, walks down the driveway with her twin sons, Nathan & Josue Barcenas, Sunday, April 30, 2023, across the street from the scene of a mass shooting Friday night, in Cleveland, Texas. The search for a Texas man who allegedly shot his neighbors after they asked him to stop firing off rounds in his yard stretched into a second day Sunday, with authorities saying the man could be anywhere by now. Francisco Oropeza, 38, fled after the shooting Friday night that left five people dead, including a young boy. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
David J. Phillip
Melissa Salcido, left, and Isaiah Alvarado place flowers on the porch, Sunday, April 30, 2023, at the scene where a mass shooting occurred Friday night, in Cleveland, Texas. The search for a Texas man who allegedly shot his neighbors after they asked him to stop firing off rounds in his yard stretched into a second day Sunday, with authorities saying the man could be anywhere by now. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
David J. Phillip
San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers, left, wipes his eye as FBI Houston Special Agent in Charge James Smith speaks during a news conference, Sunday, April 30, 2023, in Cleveland, Texas. The search for a Texas man who allegedly shot his neighbors after they asked him to stop firing off rounds in his yard stretched into a second day Sunday, with authorities saying the man could be anywhere by now. The suspect fled after the shooting Friday night that left five people dead, including a young boy. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
David J. Phillip
San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers answers a question after a news conference, Sunday, April 30, 2023, in Cleveland, Texas. The search for a Texas man who allegedly shot his neighbors after they asked him to stop firing off rounds in his yard stretched into a second day Sunday, with authorities saying the man could be anywhere by now. The suspect fled after the shooting Friday night that left five people dead, including a young boy. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
David J. Phillip
Wilson Garcia, right, is consoled during a vigil for his son, Daniel Enrique Laso, 9, Sunday, April 30, 2023, in Cleveland, Texas. Garcia, who survived a mass shooting, lost his son and wife in the shooting Friday night. The search for a Texas man who allegedly shot his neighbors after they asked him to stop firing off rounds in his yard stretched into a second day Sunday, with authorities saying the man could be anywhere by now. The suspect fled after the shooting Friday night that left five people dead. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
David J. Phillip
Mass shooting survivor Wilson Garcia looks up to the sky during a vigil for his son Daniel Enrique Laso, 9, Sunday, April 30, 2023, in Cleveland, Texas. Garcia's son and wife were killed in the shooting Friday night. The search for a Texas man who allegedly shot his neighbors after they asked him to stop firing off rounds in his yard stretched into a second day Sunday, with authorities saying the man could be anywhere by now. The suspect fled after the shooting Friday night that left five people dead. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
David J. Phillip
Mass shooting survivor Wilson Garcia, left wearing striped shirt, takes part in a vigil for his son, Daniel Enrique Laso, Sunday, April 30, 2023, in Cleveland, Texas. Garcia's son and wife were killed in the shooting Friday night. The search for a Texas man who allegedly shot his neighbors after they asked him to stop firing off rounds in his yard stretched into a second day Sunday, with authorities saying the man could be anywhere by now. The suspect fled after the shooting Friday night that left multiple people dead, including the young boy. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
David J. Phillip
Mass shooting survivor Wilson Garcia talks to the media after a vigil for his son, Daniel Enrique Laso, Sunday, April 30, 2023, in Cleveland, Texas. Garcia's son and wife were killed in the shooting Friday night. The search for a Texas man who allegedly shot his neighbors after they asked him to stop firing off rounds in his yard stretched into a second day Sunday, with authorities saying the man could be anywhere by now. The suspect fled after the shooting Friday night that left multiple people dead, including the young boy. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
David J. Phillip
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!