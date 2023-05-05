Related to this story

Most Popular

Briones sentenced to 16 years

DAVENPORT — According to a newsrelease from the United States Department of Justice, Cristina Kaye Briones, 38, of Muscatine was sentenced in …

Vigil set for Cristian Martinez

Vigil set for Cristian Martinez

Cristian Martinez, 20, of Muscatine, loved to workout, make YouTube videos and making people smile. Like many other people his age, he also lo…