No injuries were reported after an apartment building and vehicle were struck by several rounds of gunfire Wednesday night at Cedar Park Apartments.

According to a press release from the city, no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Casey Jensen at (563) 263-9922 ext. 614.

Officers were called to the apartments at 1816 Logan Street around 9:41 p.m. Wednesday for reported gunshots. A preliminary investigation determined that multiple rounds had been fired from across the parking lot. An apartment building and a vehicle were hit by multiple rounds. Two handguns were recovered at the scene that were believed to have been used during the incident.

Officers interviewed several people. The shooting is believed to be a targeted incident and there is no ongoing public threat. Officers were on the scene for several hours during the investigation.

Photos: Scenes following Texas mass shooting that killed 5