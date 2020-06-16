Muscatine police investigating a Sunday afternoon shooting
Muscatine police investigating a Sunday afternoon shooting

MUSCATINE — Muscatine Police are investigating a Sunday afternoon shooting.

On Sunday, June 14, at about 4 p.m., police and the Muscatine Fire Department responded to a report of shots fired at 700½ Sycamore St, Muscatine.

Officers found a man outside the apartment building who had been shot in the upper leg. He was identified as Anthony Tabor, 27, and was taken to UnityPoint-Trinity Muscatine ER with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said the shooting appears to be an isolated incident. Muscatine Police officials did not return several calls for additional information. 

Police ask anyone with information to contact Lt. Anthony Kies at 563-263-9922 or akies@muscatineiowa.gov

