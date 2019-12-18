The police log is supplied by the Muscatine County Communications Center.
Traffic accidents
A hit and run accident was reported Monday morning at 41st Street and Grandview Avenue. The incident was documented.
A property damage accident was reported Monday morning at East Seventh Street and Iowa Avenue. The incident was documented.
A property damage accident was reported Monday morning in the 700 block of Spring Street. A citation was issued.
A hit and run accident was reported Monday afternoon in the 2000 block of Logan Street. An officer responded.
A property damage accident was reported Monday afternoon in the 1200 block of Cypress Street. An officer responded.
A personal injury accident was reported Monday afternoon at East Mississippi and Mulberry. The incident was documented.
An animal accident was reported Tuesday morning at Highway 22 and Elder Avenue.
An animal accident was reported Tuesday morning at Highway 61 and New Era Road.
Traffic stops
A traffic stop was reported Monday morning in the 1100 block of Kansas Street. An arrest was made.
A traffic stop was reported Monday afternoon in the 1000 block of Logan Street. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Monday afternoon in the 2700 block of West Fulliam Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Monday afternoon at West Fulliam and Roscoe. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Monday afternoon in the 3000 block of Highway 61. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Monday evening in the 700 block of Cleveland Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday morning at Highway 61 and Mulberry. An arrest was made.
Drugs/narcotics
A narcotics violation was reported Monday afternoon in the 2400 block of Park Avenue. An officer responded.
Burglary in progress
A burglary was reported Monday night in the 400 block of Evans Street. Officers were unable to locate.
Fraud/forgery/identity theft
A case of fraud was reported Monday afternoon in the 400 block of Park Drive. An officer responded.
A case of fraud was reported Monday afternoon in the 300 block of East Second Street.
A case of fraud was reported Monday afternoon in the 1700 block of Timberline Drive. An officer responded.
A case of fraud was reported Monday afternoon in the 400 block of Walnut Street. The incident is under investigation.
Shoplifting
A shoplifting was reported Monday afternoon in the 500 block of East Sixth Street. An arrest was made.
Threats – phone extortion
A case of phone extortion was reported Monday morning in the 300 block of West Seventh Street. The incident was documented.
Harassment – obscene call
An obscene call was reported Monday afternoon in the 1700 block of Timberline Drive.
Trespass
A trespasser was reported Monday morning in the 100 block of Iowa Avenue.
