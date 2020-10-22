 Skip to main content
Muscatine Police looking for information about hit-and-run that injured 91-year-old woman
Muscatine Police looking for information about hit-and-run that injured 91-year-old woman

MUSCATINE — The Muscatine Police Department seeks the public’s help in identifying a hit and run vehicle and its driver.

At 10:06 a.m., October 16, a motorist struck a 91-year-old woman in the 200 block of East 7th Street and drove off without rendering aid.

Evidence would suggest the vehicle was backing out of a driveway and struck the woman, who was walking along the sidewalk. 

The woman is being treated for serious injuries. 

Muscatine Police ask anyone with information to contact Detective Joe Roseman, 563-263-9922 ext. 614.

