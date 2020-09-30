Muscatine Police one of 30 agencies chosen to join national “ABLE” project

Muscatine Police Department was chosen out of hundreds of applications.

According to a press release, the ABLE project has been backed by both civil rights and law enforcement leaders and has been proven to be effective in reducing misconduct and mistakes while on duty by helping departments build a culture focused on supporting peer intervention. It will do this by establishing guidelines for policies and procedures on protecting officers that come forward or who say something, allowing them to do so without fearing repercussions.

“Project ABLE is kind of taking EPIC to the next step,” Snider said, “Where EPIC was a discussion with officers on intervention and so forth when they see things that aren’t right in their mind, Project ABLE actually sets down some standards for agencies to comply with in order to be a part of it.”

Once a Muscatine Police Officer instructor is certified as an ABLE trainer, all Muscatine officers will receive eight hours of evidence-based active bystandership training. Following that, they will also receive continual annual training to assure that their newfound skills are not forgotten.