Muscatine Police one of 30 agencies chosen to join national “ABLE” project

MUSCATINE — Recently, the Active Bystandership for Law Enforcement (ABLE) Project announced the 30 agencies that were selected to participate in this national training. The Muscatine Police Department was among them.
“It was very astounding to realize that we had gotten accepted into the program,” Patrol Captain Steve Snider said. “I know there was a lot of interest in it, and to be one of the first agencies with their foot in the door, I think that speaks volumes.”
Snider credited their willingness to get into Ethical Policing is Courageous (EPIC) for their acceptance, saying that it showed their department’s willingness to further the progress they were already making.
“As a department, we’re always striving for self-improvement and for holding our members accountable,” he said. “We’re entrusted with a fairly awesome amount of power when you have the right to restrict somebody’s liberties, so we always want to make sure that authority and power is being used in a manner that is consistent with how the community feels we should be using it.”
The ABLE project was created by the Georgetown University Law Center as a means to help law enforcement agencies commit to helping build a “culture of peer intervention that prevents harm” for the residents that they protect in their respective departments across the U.S.
Muscatine Police Department was chosen out of hundreds of applications.
According to a press release, the ABLE project has been backed by both civil rights and law enforcement leaders and has been proven to be effective in reducing misconduct and mistakes while on duty by helping departments build a culture focused on supporting peer intervention. It will do this by establishing guidelines for policies and procedures on protecting officers that come forward or who say something, allowing them to do so without fearing repercussions.
“Project ABLE is kind of taking EPIC to the next step,” Snider said, “Where EPIC was a discussion with officers on intervention and so forth when they see things that aren’t right in their mind, Project ABLE actually sets down some standards for agencies to comply with in order to be a part of it.”
Once a Muscatine Police Officer instructor is certified as an ABLE trainer, all Muscatine officers will receive eight hours of evidence-based active bystandership training. Following that, they will also receive continual annual training to assure that their newfound skills are not forgotten.
Through this, Snider hopes to see new standards and protocols develop within the Muscatine Police Department. They will also be able and willing to train other agencies who’d like to participate in Project ABLE once their department’s training is complete.
“Regardless of what gets pushed out through the media, I think sometimes people need to realize that, especially in para-military organizations like ourselves, it can be very difficult for a newer officer to try and intervene with a senior officer,” Snider said. “It’s not something that comes naturally or easily, and there’s always that fear of ostracizing yourself from your peers if you step forward — and that’s what we’re trying to overcome.”
Based on how well the Muscatine officers took to their Project EPIC training, Snider believes they will take their new ABLE training to heart as well and will continue striving to do the best job that they can for the Muscatine Community.
“When we started with EPIC, we had sent all of the line supervisors to that training… and then they brought that back and discussed it with the officers,” he said. “Since that discussion, we have actually seen that take effect with some officers, where if they felt that something was getting out of control, they step in immediately. That’s what it’s all about, that intervention to prevent any bad or misuse incidents.”
