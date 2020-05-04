Muscatine Police seek information in Friday stabbing

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-880-2108 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MUSCATINE — Last Friday, May 1, at 9 a.m., the Muscatine Police Department responded to the report of a stabbing near the intersection of E. 7th St. and Poplar St. in Muscatine.

Once officers arrived on scene, they discovered Jason Burkett, 31, lying in the street with a stab wound. Burkett was transported to Trinity Muscatine Hospital. From there, he was flown to University of Iowa hospitals. There has been no reported updates on Burkett’s condition.

Police said the stabbing is believed to be an isolated incident.

Muscatine Police Department encourage anyone with information to contact Lieutenant Tony Kies at (563) 263-9922 extension 608.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.