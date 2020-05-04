Muscatine Police seek information in Friday stabbing

MUSCATINE — Last Friday, May 1, at 9 a.m., the Muscatine Police Department responded to the report of a stabbing near the intersection of E. 7th St. and Poplar St. in Muscatine.
Once officers arrived on scene, they discovered Jason Burkett, 31, lying in the street with a stab wound. Burkett was transported to Trinity Muscatine Hospital. From there, he was flown to University of Iowa hospitals. There has been no reported updates on Burkett’s condition.
Police said the stabbing is believed to be an isolated incident.
Muscatine Police Department encourage anyone with information to contact Lieutenant Tony Kies at (563) 263-9922 extension 608.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!