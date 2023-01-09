Muscatine police seek vandals

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The Muscatine Police Department is asking for the public's assistance with vandalism that occurred at Greenwood Cemetery. The incidents took place between Dec. 9 and 12, 2022, and several gravestones were damaged. If any information is known, please contact Det. Jameson or Det. Sink.

Muscatine moves ahead with change order

Additional scope is being added to the West Hill Sewer Separation Project despite a split vote by the Muscatine City Council Thursday evening to include the $334,000 change order.

Two arrested for vehicle theft

he Muscatine County Sheriff’s office reports two people have been arrested after allegedly stealing a vehicle and attempting to use the stolen vehicle to free another vehicle that was allegedly stolen from Davenport.

Muscatine County supervisors set duties

During the Muscatine County Board of Supervisors organizational meeting Monday, it took only a few minutes to re-elect Scott Sauer to serve as the chair of the board.

Memories of Muscatine

Editor's note: “Memories of Muscatine” is a series produced in cooperation with the extensive collections of Musser Public Library and the Mus…

Muscatine firefighters honored

On Thursday, Muscatine resident Ben Eversmeyer honored the firefighters and rescue crew who aided him, including ambulance operations chief Gary Ronzheimer, fire captain Joe Timmsen, and firefighters Mike E. Collins and Josh Rudolph.

Search continues for Bishop

WAPELLO — The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office has released additional information regarding the search for Michael Steven Bishop Jr., who was r…

