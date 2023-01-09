The Muscatine Police Department is asking for the public's assistance with vandalism that occurred at Greenwood Cemetery. The incidents took place between Dec. 9 and 12, 2022, and several gravestones were damaged. If any information is known, please contact Det. Jameson or Det. Sink.
Muscatine police seek vandals
