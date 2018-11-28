MUSCATINE — The Muscatine Police Department will present a discussion on a variety of topics related to burglaries and thefts during the holiday season from 7:30-8:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 7, 2018, at the Musser Public Library & HNI Community Center. The event is free and open to the public.
Topics include residential and vehicle burglaries, how to prevent burglaries and theft, and the increased number of incidents during the holiday season. If time permits, there will also be a discussion on the different scams being perpetrated during the holiday season and ways to protect yourself.
Muscatine Police officers Angela Shoultz and Adam Raisbeck will lead the discussion. A question and answer session will be held after the presentation.
This is another presentation in a series of “Muscatine Police Presents” events that began in August with a demonstration of police canine work.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.