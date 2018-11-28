Try 1 month for 99¢

MUSCATINE — The Muscatine Police Department will present a discussion on a variety of topics related to burglaries and thefts during the holiday season from 7:30-8:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 7, 2018, at the Musser Public Library & HNI Community Center. The event is free and open to the public.

Topics include residential and vehicle burglaries, how to prevent burglaries and theft, and the increased number of incidents during the holiday season. If time permits, there will also be a discussion on the different scams being perpetrated during the holiday season and ways to protect yourself.

Muscatine Police officers Angela Shoultz and Adam Raisbeck will lead the discussion. A question and answer session will be held after the presentation.

This is another presentation in a series of “Muscatine Police Presents” events that began in August with a demonstration of police canine work.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments