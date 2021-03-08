Muscatine Police's K9 unit receives new bullet-proof vest

MUSCATINE – This past December, the Muscatine Police Department announced its K9 dog, a half-Belgian Malinois and half-German Shepard named Dino, would be getting his very own body armor vest.
Now, three months later, Dino has received his bullet and stab-proof vest, and is slowly but surely getting used to wearing it.
According to his partner, Officer Jacob Walker, Dino received the vest on March 2. The vest was purchased through a donation from the program, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., a charity that focuses on providing protective vests and other tools to K9 units. Dino’s vest was specifically sponsored by Lincolnwood Training Club for German Shepherd Dogs. It was designed specifically to fit him, and is valued at over $1,700.
“It fits him well,” Walker said, “but it’s going to be an adjustment for him. It’s bigger than the normal tracking harness that he has, but he’s pretty adaptable where a lot of new stuff doesn’t seem to bother him that much, so I think he’ll be all right with it.”
Due to his breed, Dino wouldn’t need to wear the vest all of the time, since his fur and natural body heat would keep him warm enough.
“I wouldn’t want him to get too hot in the back of the car while he’s in his kennel,” Walker said.
Though he’s currently wearing it during training sessions, Dino will only wear the vest while on duty when he’s helping the police with a tracking or area search for a subject or in situations where there could be imminent danger to him or another person.
Walker said he believed the high-quality body armor would last Dino most if not all of his career as a K9 — as long as it isn’t severely damaged in the line of duty.
“The duration of Dino’s career will probably be another eight years or so, I would suspect that this vest will be durable enough to get him through the remainder of his career,” Walker said.
This was the third K9 vest the Muscatine Police Department has received through Vested Interest.
“I went to K9 training in Indiana with a few other people from around the country and they all use the same Vested Interest program that we use too,” Walker said. “They’re a well-known company, they give out good products, and we definitely trust the quality of what we’re being given. It’s super awesome what they’re doing for not only us, but for dogs all around the country.”
Currently, there is only one other K9 unit in the Muscatine Police Department. Once that K9 retires and the department brings on a new dog, Walker said he expects it would want to try and go through the Vested Interest program again.
“K9 Dino and I look forward to serving and protecting the citizens of Muscatine and continuing our career together," Walker said. "We have been very productive and successful so far, and I’m looking forward to what the rest of our career has in store for us."
To make a donation to Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. or to learn more about its charity or upcoming events, visit www.vik9s.org. Donations can also be accepted through the mail, and can be sent to P.O. Box 9, East Taunton, Massachusetts, 02718.