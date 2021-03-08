Muscatine Police's K9 unit receives new bullet-proof vest

Walker said he believed the high-quality body armor would last Dino most if not all of his career as a K9 — as long as it isn’t severely damaged in the line of duty.

“The duration of Dino’s career will probably be another eight years or so, I would suspect that this vest will be durable enough to get him through the remainder of his career,” Walker said.

This was the third K9 vest the Muscatine Police Department has received through Vested Interest.

“I went to K9 training in Indiana with a few other people from around the country and they all use the same Vested Interest program that we use too,” Walker said. “They’re a well-known company, they give out good products, and we definitely trust the quality of what we’re being given. It’s super awesome what they’re doing for not only us, but for dogs all around the country.”

Currently, there is only one other K9 unit in the Muscatine Police Department. Once that K9 retires and the department brings on a new dog, Walker said he expects it would want to try and go through the Vested Interest program again.