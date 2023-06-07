The Muscatine Aquatic Center was closed Tuesday for Iowa State Code-required maintenance following a contamination incident that occurred Monday afternoon.

A loose stool contamination of the Aquatic Center water occurred late Monday afternoon with Parks and Recreation Department officials closing the facility to begin sanitizing the pool. Part of that process is lowering the water level and super chlorinating the water to remove any potential bacteria from the contamination.

The wearing of appropriate swimwear, including swim diapers for toddlers, is recommended when enjoying the Aquatic Center facility. Swim diapers are available for purchase at the Aquatic Center.

For more information, please contact the Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department at 563-263-0241 or email at parksoffice@muscatineiowa.gov