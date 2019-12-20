MUSCATINE — Officials at Muscatine Power and Water are pleased with recent progress in the Fiber to the Home Project.
Erika Cox, MP&W's Director of Customer and Technology Experience, reported to the Board of Water, Electric, and Communications Trustees on Thursday evening that 260 underground drops remained to be completed a month ago, and the number is now down to 65.
She said construction related complaints and service issues decreased significantly after the project contractor, Georgia based Atlantic Engineering Group (AEG), dismissed underperforming crews. "They have four crews in here right now," Cox told the board. "They are rock stars. We try to treat them well. AEG has tried to treat them well."
Cox said planning is underway for the final push of construction in the new year and to work out the "remaining pain points" between MP&W and AEG.
"I think we're in a very good place overall," General Manager Gage Huston added. "They're taking it seriously, and they haven't always been that way."
Water rate increases
Modest rate hikes are in the future for customers of MP&W's Water Utility. The board unanimously approved overall 3.5 percent rate adjustments for April 1, 2020, and April 1, 2021.
Huston said the rate increases follow in the wake of a Cost of Service and Rate Design Study conducted by Dave Berg Consulting of Rosemount, Minnesota. "In general, our rate structure is pretty much in line with our cost structure," Huston told the board. He identified big capital improvement projects, like the West Hill Sewer Separation Project, the Mississippi Drive and Grandview Avenue Corridor Projects, well Field development, water treatment facility expansion, and water tower maintenance as key drivers. The 2020 adjustment will add just sixty cents to the typical residential customer's monthly water bill, and a comparison shows Muscatine's rates will remain significantly lower than rates in Davenport and Iowa City.
On a related note, the board set Feb. 4 as the date to receive bids for the Water Tower Refurbishment Project and Feb. 25 as the date to hold a public hearing and award the contract. The project has a budget of $561,000, but the cost will be offset by nearly $30,000, thanks to the award from the Iowa Finance Authority after Muscatine won a statewide competition to "wrap" the water tower, based on a design by Muscatine native Laura Palmer.
Sports channel negotiations
Negotiations are underway to keep Fox Sports in MPW Cable's tier of channel offerings, Cox reported. "Unfortunately, the gap between what programmers think is fair and what we think is fair for customers continues to widen," Cox said.
The contract with Fox Sports expires at year's end, but Cox offered assurances that coverage of Iowa's bowl game Dec. 27 is safe.
Financial report
The bottom lines for MP&W's three utilities show a mixed bag, both for November and for the year to date.
The Electric Utility didn't meet November's budget but topped the budget for the year through November. A slim profit of $534 was budgeted for November, but instead loss of $154,492 was posted. For the year, a hefty loss of $3,914,795 was budgeted, but profit of $728,606 was posted.
Profit of $63,007 was posted for the Water Utility in November, but a loss of $27,726 was posted. For the year, profit of $371,301 was budgeted, but actual profit was less at $323,606.
The Communications Utility posted over the budget profits for both November and the year to date. November profit of $148,932 was budgeted, but actual profit was $183,663. For the year, profit of $1,674,938 was budgeted, but profit of $1,961,391 was posted.
In other business
- The Board ratified expenditures and transactions for November totaling $12,192,683.
- Because of the way holidays will fall, the board scheduled November and December 2020 meetings for Thursday evenings, Nov. 19 and Dec. 17, instead of the usual last Tuesdays of the respective months.
- The board appointed Trustee Steven Bradford to the MAGIC Governing Board.
