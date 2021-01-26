Muscatine Power and Water rescues cat stuck in tree during Monday snow storm

MUSCATINE — Most of Muscatine stayed safe and warm inside during Monday’s afternoon snow storm, but one cat clung to a high branch during the worst of the storm.
Though it may have taken a while, the cat had neighbors looking out for it and wanting to help get it down.
Resident Pam Ewalt said she started hearing the cat's cries a few days ago. At first, she and her husband, Rodney, thought the cat was stuck under or in something.
“(The cat) has been going on and on. My wife heard it, and then had me go out and try to find it,” Rodney recalled. After looking under garages and into trash cans, he couldn’t find the source of the very loud meowing, which they heard for three days in a row.
Pam thought it might be a neighbor’s cat, but now says it’s most likely a stray. “I thought no, it can’t be somebody’s cat, somebody would have heard it and recognized it,” she said.
Following the cat's loud cries, Rodney and another neighbor were eventually led to a tree on the corner of Eighth Street and Mulberry Avenue.
“I finally came down here, and I heard it meow across the street because it was getting really loud, and I was walking underneath the tree trying to figure out where it was at before realizing it was on top of me,” Rodney continued. He said he found the cat around 6 a.m. Tuesday morning.
Because of the cat's location high in the tree branches, Rodney and his wife determined they needed more than a ladder to get it down. From there, news about the cat spread through local social media.
“It’s been all over Facebook,” Rodney said, adding three companies with cherry pickers — trucks equipped with hydraulic cranes to safely lift workers in a bucket or on a platform — contacted them, while other residents reached out with advice and support. Soon enough, news reached Muscatine Power and Water. The company called the Ewalts, to tell them they were on the way.
“We have a lot of people that who have reached out, and I’m so proud of this community,” Pam said.
According to the crew that came to the tree, this was the first time most of them experienced a rescue like this, with only one crew member having used a truck to rescue a cat before.
The rescue took a few minutes, and at around 9:30 a.m., after surviving the snow storm, the stray cat was brought down in a box. MPW reported the cat had no collar, was meowing in the box and was very much alive.
“I think it’s glad to be down,” Rodney said. After the rescue, Rodney took the cat to the Muscatine Humane Society for examination and vaccination.
There, it was discovered the cat is actually female, still has her claws, and is only six to seven months old. She does not have a tracking chip. The Humane Society called the cat a white and grey "domestic medium-hair."
“(The cat) seems to be doing just fine,” Director Chris McGinnis said, reporting there were no signs of frost-bite or injury., “It’s good that someone cared enough to do some research on who to call to get her down. I think a lot of times people will think that a cat will come down when it gets hungry, but it’s not always the case.”
The cat will stay in the Humane Society’s care for seven days as they wait for an owner to come forward. “If no one comes forward, then she’ll have to be spayed and offered for adoption,” McGinnis said.
While it was an unlucky few days for this cat, her luck seems to be turning around for the better. The staff at the Humane Society hope her owner will come forward soon, and if she doesn’t have one, McGinnis believes the cat has a good chance of being adopted due to her age and how sweet she is.