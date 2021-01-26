Muscatine Power and Water rescues cat stuck in tree during Monday snow storm

Because of the cat's location high in the tree branches, Rodney and his wife determined they needed more than a ladder to get it down. From there, news about the cat spread through local social media.

“It’s been all over Facebook,” Rodney said, adding three companies with cherry pickers — trucks equipped with hydraulic cranes to safely lift workers in a bucket or on a platform — contacted them, while other residents reached out with advice and support. Soon enough, news reached Muscatine Power and Water. The company called the Ewalts, to tell them they were on the way.

“We have a lot of people that who have reached out, and I’m so proud of this community,” Pam said.

According to the crew that came to the tree, this was the first time most of them experienced a rescue like this, with only one crew member having used a truck to rescue a cat before.

The rescue took a few minutes, and at around 9:30 a.m., after surviving the snow storm, the stray cat was brought down in a box. MPW reported the cat had no collar, was meowing in the box and was very much alive.

“I think it’s glad to be down,” Rodney said. After the rescue, Rodney took the cat to the Muscatine Humane Society for examination and vaccination.