Muscatine Power and Water rescues cat stuck in tree during Monday snowstorm

MUSCATINE – Although most of Muscatine was able to stay safe and warm inside during Monday’s afternoon snowstorm, a stuck cat was forced to suffer through the cold as it hung onto its high branch.

Thankfully, though it may have taken a while, the cat had neighbors looking out for it and wanting to help get it down.

Resident Pam Ewalt said that she first heard the cat a few days ago. At first, she and her husband, Rodney, thought that the cat was simply stuck under or in something.

“(The cat) has been going on and on. My wife heard it, and then had me go out and try to find it,” Rodney recalled. After looking under garages and into trash cans, he still couldn’t find the source of the very loud meowing, which they have been hearing for three days now.

Pam said that she had thought maybe it was a neighbor’s cat, but now says it’s most likely a stray. “I thought no, it can’t be somebody’s cat, somebody would have heard it and recognized it,” she said.

With how loud the cat was, Rodney and another neighbor who also heard the cat were eventually led to a tree on the corner of 8th and Mulberry.