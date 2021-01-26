Muscatine Power and Water rescues cat stuck in tree during Monday snowstorm

MUSCATINE – Although most of Muscatine was able to stay safe and warm inside during Monday’s afternoon snowstorm, a stuck cat was forced to suffer through the cold as it hung onto its high branch.
Thankfully, though it may have taken a while, the cat had neighbors looking out for it and wanting to help get it down.
Resident Pam Ewalt said that she first heard the cat a few days ago. At first, she and her husband, Rodney, thought that the cat was simply stuck under or in something.
“(The cat) has been going on and on. My wife heard it, and then had me go out and try to find it,” Rodney recalled. After looking under garages and into trash cans, he still couldn’t find the source of the very loud meowing, which they have been hearing for three days now.
Pam said that she had thought maybe it was a neighbor’s cat, but now says it’s most likely a stray. “I thought no, it can’t be somebody’s cat, somebody would have heard it and recognized it,” she said.
With how loud the cat was, Rodney and another neighbor who also heard the cat were eventually led to a tree on the corner of 8th and Mulberry.
“I finally came down here, and I heard it meow across the street because it was getting really loud, and I was walking underneath the tree trying to figure out where it was at before realizing it was on top of me,” Rodney continued. According to him, he found the cat around 6 a.m. Tuesday morning.
With how high up the cat was, it was easy for Rodney and his wife to determine that they’d need more than just a regular ladder to get it down. From there, news about the cat spread through local social media.
“It’s been all over Facebook,” Rodney said, adding that three companies with cherry pickers had contacted them, while other residents reached out with advice and support. Soon enough, this news reached Muscatine Power and Water. The company called the couple, and told them they were on their way.
“We have a lot of people that who have reached out, and I’m so proud of this community,” Pam said.
According to the crew that came to the tree, this was the first time that a lot of them had experienced a rescue like this, with only one crew member having done it before. But even if it was a rare sight for these MPW workers, they were still all eager to help.
The rescue only took a few minutes, and at around 9:30 a.m., after being stuck up there for three days and having to deal with wind and snow, the stray cat was safely brought down in a closed up box. MPW reported that the cat had no collar, but was still meowing within the box and very much alive.
“I think it’s glad to be down,” Rodney had said at the time of the rescue. After the rescue, the cat was taken by Rodney to the Muscatine Humane Society for examination and vaccination.
There, it was discovered that the cat was actually a female, still had her claws, was only six to seven months old and didn’t have a tracking chip. The cat is also what the Humane Society calls a white and grey ‘domestic medium-hair’.
“(The cat) seems to be doing just fine,” Director Chris McGinnis said, reporting that there were no signs of frost-bite, injury or adverse problems so far, “It’s good that someone cared enough to do some research on who to call to get her down. I think a lot of times people will think that a cat will come down when it gets hungry, but it’s not always the case.”
Now that they have the cat, she will stay in the Humane Society’s care for seven days as they wait for an owner to come forward. “If no one comes forward, then she’ll have to be spayed and offered for adoption,” McGinnis said.
All in all, while it may have been an unlucky few days for this cat, her luck seems to be turning around for the better. The staff at the Humane Society hope that her owner will come forward soon, and if she doesn’t have one, McGinnis believes that the cat has a good chance of being adopted due to her age and how sweet she is.
The Muscatine Humane Society can be reached by phone at 563-263-7358 as well as through their Facebook page.