Muscatine Power and Water warns of new scam

MUSCATINE — Muscatine Power and Water is warning customers that scammers are impersonating their employees, going door-to-door trying to get personal information.

“We feel it’s important to clarify that Muscatine Power and Water employees do not come to anyone’s door to collect, and we don’t have any door-to-door salespeople out in the community now,” said Brandy Olson, director of legal, regulatory and people services.

Customers have reported people impersonating employees have come to their door with a generic ID and clipboard, asking for information about billing.

“If they are concerned about the identification of someone coming to their door, they should ask to see the person’s ID badge. All Power and Water employees have an official MPW ID with their picture and name,” Olson said.

The scammers may ask for money, or ask to see utility bills in an attempt to get the customer's billing and personal information. Olson said they have seen this scam in the past.