Muscatine Power and Water warns of new scam

MUSCATINE — Muscatine Power and Water is warning customers that scammers are impersonating their employees, going door-to-door trying to get personal information.
“We feel it’s important to clarify that Muscatine Power and Water employees do not come to anyone’s door to collect, and we don’t have any door-to-door salespeople out in the community now,” said Brandy Olson, director of legal, regulatory and people services.
Customers have reported people impersonating employees have come to their door with a generic ID and clipboard, asking for information about billing.
“If they are concerned about the identification of someone coming to their door, they should ask to see the person’s ID badge. All Power and Water employees have an official MPW ID with their picture and name,” Olson said.
The scammers may ask for money, or ask to see utility bills in an attempt to get the customer's billing and personal information. Olson said they have seen this scam in the past.
“We want customers to know that we do not send employees to their door to collect bills. We are aware that, in the past, sometimes door-to-door salespeople from different companies might represent themselves as being from their local utility,” said Olson. “A utility bill has all the customer information, which includes some of their personally identifying information, and we wouldn’t want someone giving that to someone at their door because that’s information that we try to protect and that we need them to protect, too.”
The incidents have been reported to Muscatine Police, she said.
“We do ask that if customers have the same experience, where something is suspicious or someone misrepresents themselves at their door, they should call and report it to the police department,” Olson said. “Door-to-door salespeople are required to have valid ID and city permits, so those are all different ways people can use to verify who’s actually at their door.”
Customers can also call the MPW office number to verify.
“If they are concerned that there may have been a compromise to the security of their customer account information, they should also contact us, and there’s steps we can do to help them protect that information,” said Olson.
In addition, MPW recommends customers never share their utility bills with others in order to keep their personal information safe.
“If ever there’s a question," Olson said, "they should just call into MPW and we’ll help them though that.”
