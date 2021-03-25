Muscatine Power and Water wins national award for safety practices

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Along with their employees’ efforts to stay safe while on the job, Garrison felt that a big part of why MPW has reached such a high level of safety is because of the communication he has with his staff, as well as the openness they have when it comes to concerns or suggestions.

“We empower them to stop work anytime they have a safety concern and talk about it with their work groups and co-workers,” he said, “and we empower them to be their brothers and sisters’ keepers. We do a lot of training too, but the big thing is communication, letting them know we care, and letting them know that there’s always time to do it safely.”

MPW, Garrison added, also holds a high level of employee engagement. Last year, in addition to having their lowest number of injuries or incidents reported since 1972, the company also received a huge number of submitted safety suggestions from employees.

“It could be anything from putting signage up for an area that might be hazardous to find a hazard like a fall issue… A while back we had a suggestion put in about working out in the dark alongside the roads, where along with their traffic vest and the lights on the truck, the employee wanted a flashing light that they could wear, so we did some research and found equipment for them to use,” Garrison said.