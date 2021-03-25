Muscatine Power and Water wins national award for safety practices

MUSCATINE — This week, it was announced Muscatine Power and Water earned the American Public Power Association’s Safety Award of Excellence.
The merits of this award are based off of a utility’s safe operating practices throughout the year of 2020. MPW was given second place out of over 300 other utilities that shared a similar size and number of hours of worker exposure (250,000 to one million hours).
“Utilities that receive an APPA Safety Award have demonstrated that they have made the health and safety of their employees a core value,” Brandon Wylie, Chair of APPA’s Safety Committee, said in a press release, “Designing and maintaining a top-notch utility safety program takes a lot of hard work and commitment. These utilities and their communities should be very proud.”
In what is said to be a record year for them in terms of Occupational Safety and Health Administration recordable incidents and injuries, MPW only had one incident in the past 12 months.
Jim Garrison, Manager of Safety and Training at MPW, agreed that this was an impressive feat, “especially with all the distractions going on last year. We’ve been an honorable mentioned before, but this is the highest ranking we’ve ever gotten.”
While he is proud of the award, Garrison said that he is even more proud of the workforce at MPW. “I can help lead them and provide them the tools, but they’re the ones that have to use them and do the job. We have a great group of employees, they’re the most important asset of MPW.”
Along with their employees’ efforts to stay safe while on the job, Garrison felt that a big part of why MPW has reached such a high level of safety is because of the communication he has with his staff, as well as the openness they have when it comes to concerns or suggestions.
“We empower them to stop work anytime they have a safety concern and talk about it with their work groups and co-workers,” he said, “and we empower them to be their brothers and sisters’ keepers. We do a lot of training too, but the big thing is communication, letting them know we care, and letting them know that there’s always time to do it safely.”
MPW, Garrison added, also holds a high level of employee engagement. Last year, in addition to having their lowest number of injuries or incidents reported since 1972, the company also received a huge number of submitted safety suggestions from employees.
“It could be anything from putting signage up for an area that might be hazardous to find a hazard like a fall issue… A while back we had a suggestion put in about working out in the dark alongside the roads, where along with their traffic vest and the lights on the truck, the employee wanted a flashing light that they could wear, so we did some research and found equipment for them to use,” Garrison said.
Other safety suggestions were related to the processes of their employees – how they do their job or how their skills were implemented. “There’s a lot of little things they’ve done in the processes,” he continued, “and their ingenuity and know-how.”
Above all else, Garrison said that he always pushes his team to not become complacent in the jobs they do, both in terms of quality and in safety. “If we do the same thing over and over, we’re always continuously improving,” he said.
With this in mind, MPW is striving to win first place in 2022.
“Looking at our metrics, they continuously decline, which is great to see. We want everybody to go home as good as or better than how they came in,” Garrison said, “We do everything we can so that our employees can work safely and provide safe, reliable power, water and communications to our residents.”