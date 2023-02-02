MUSCATINE — The Muscatine Power and Water Board of Directors Tuesday addressed changes to the Midcontinental Independent System Operator (MISO) capacity auction process, and reaffirmed its stance to ensure adequate power for Muscatine.

During the meeting, the board learned that to address future risks, MISO is implementing a “seasonal construct,” which means it will evaluate grid needs by season rather than having one analysis for the entire year. The grid provider, which manages generation and transmission of high-voltage electricity across 15 states including Iowa, will place a higher priority on generation unit availability in relation to the demand by season and to favor generating units that can be called on with short notice to increase power production during peak times.

“MISO’s change in the capacity auction not only validates the Trustees’ decision to defer plant 1’s retirement and keep it in-service as a “peaking unit” but also MPW’s Powering the Future plans,” MPW general manager Gage Huston said. “Our balanced approach helps shield customers from the volatility of the wholesale electricity markets by ensuring reliability and affordability.”

The energy industry is experiencing a consequential shift in its generational portfolio and grid operators across the nation are reevaluating plans to ensure adequate power for customer demand. Unplanned outages of power generation units and transmission lines, along with non-dispatchable wind and solar output have strained the power grid, resulting in electricity usage warnings and increasing risks of blackouts nationwide.

MISO faces an increasing energy supply shortfall in periods of high demand, such as extreme weather, because it isn’t replacing retiring coal and natural gas plants with enough new energy sources. Over the summer of 2022, MISO warned there could be possible rolling blackouts if there was an energy supply shortfall.

Over Christmas weekend, MPW weathered a peak usage in the MISO grid that saw rolling backouts in New England and Tennessee. During the weekend, which brought subzero temperatures, MISO used about 106,000 megawatts, which is about 6,000 times more than expected. Ryan Streck, director of MPW utility service delivery, described the power usage as the equivalent of about 40 Muscatines.

Blackouts occur when the demand for electricity is higher than the electricity generated and all other energy management options have been exhausted. Rolling blackouts are a controlled way to avert strain on the system, which can cause a total blackout and electrical system damage. While MPW is producing enough electricity for its service area, the potential problem could come from areas not producing enough electricity. Streck said the entire grid is linked and an electrical emergency in one area causes an electrical emergency throughout the grid.

“MPW remains committed to ensuring Muscatine has the right mix of resources to ensure reliable and affordable electric supply as our system – and the grid – continue the tradition to a more sustainable supply,” Huston said.