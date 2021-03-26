Muscatine Public Health announces county will receive 3,700 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine

MUSCATINE – More vaccines are on the way to Muscatine County.
Public Health Director Christy Roby Williams said 3,700 more doses of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines are expected to be delivered to the county next week during her livestream Thursday on the Trinity Muscatine Public Health Facebook page.
This shipment is specifically for local manufactures and members of the Tier 2 workforce.
This is the biggest shipment of vaccines the county has received so far, beating out the 1,200 emergency doses that were sent to Muscatine County at the start of March. It also comes as an addition to the number of weekly vaccines that Public Health, Wester Drug and Hy-Vee are already receiving through the state and federal partnerships.
“Our entire day was shifted yesterday as we received this unexpected call from the state as we quickly worked and expedited our planning processes with businesses and the pharmacies getting the vaccine,” Williams said in her livestream. “We are so excited to get these additional doses.”
As selected by the state and Gov. Kim Reynolds for this specific shipment, the businesses that will be receiving vaccines are All-Steel, Bayer, Carver Pump, HNI, HON, SSAB, Musco Lighting and Raymond.
“We are working with the management of those selected businesses and others to set up vaccines at their worksites," Williams said. "If you work for one of these companies, you will be contacted by your management or boss who will directly help you know how to get set up for the vaccine, if you want it."
According to her, Hy-Vee will receive 3,000 of these vaccines and will set up on-site clinics for most of these businesses, while Public Health will receive 700 vaccines in order to vaccinate three of the selected businesses. Public Health will also be distributing vaccines through Wester Drug to Carver Pump specifically.
“As we continue to get more vaccines, please know that more people will be able to get it,” she said. “All counties are required by the state of Iowa to follow guidelines on who can get vaccinated. We are still on a vaccine shortage order, so we have to follow the guidelines of that shortage order.”
Williams emphasized that while these are the current plans, no plans are final until the county actually receives these vaccines. Should the delivery of these vaccines be delayed or the number of vaccines received by the county be changed for whatever reason, these plans could be altered as well.
Williams had other news to share on her livestream.
“Most people 65 years and older that are residing in Muscatine County have received at least one dose of the vaccines,” Williams said.
With this population almost completely vaccinated, she announced that Public Health would be able to continue expanding its vaccination process to include individuals 18 years or older that have specific medical conditions.
For residents 65 years or older who are trying to get the vaccine but are struggling with scheduling for an appointment, they may call Public Health’s community partner, Senior Resources, at 563-263-7292 for assistance and further information. This assistance is available in both English and Spanish. They can also call 211 or the Area Agency on Aging at 1-866-468-7887.
Williams added that Public Health is also currently working on finding individuals who are homebound and may have difficulty going out and getting a vaccine.
“If this is you or someone you love, please call Senior Resources, as they are helping us find these individuals so we can get your information and get you on a vaccine list,” she said.
As she brought this week’s livestream to a close, Williams reminded residents that while vaccine efforts may be slowly growing, residents still need to keep themselves and others safe by continuing to follow all current COVID-19 guidelines.
“Doing this will help people stay healthy," she said, "while we get more vaccines to people throughout our county."