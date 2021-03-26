Muscatine Public Health announces county will receive 3,700 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine

MUSCATINE – More vaccines are on the way to Muscatine County.

Public Health Director Christy Roby Williams said 3,700 more doses of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines are expected to be delivered to the county next week during her livestream Thursday on the Trinity Muscatine Public Health Facebook page.

This shipment is specifically for local manufactures and members of the Tier 2 workforce.

This is the biggest shipment of vaccines the county has received so far, beating out the 1,200 emergency doses that were sent to Muscatine County at the start of March. It also comes as an addition to the number of weekly vaccines that Public Health, Wester Drug and Hy-Vee are already receiving through the state and federal partnerships.

“Our entire day was shifted yesterday as we received this unexpected call from the state as we quickly worked and expedited our planning processes with businesses and the pharmacies getting the vaccine,” Williams said in her livestream. “We are so excited to get these additional doses.”

As selected by the state and Gov. Kim Reynolds for this specific shipment, the businesses that will be receiving vaccines are All-Steel, Bayer, Carver Pump, HNI, HON, SSAB, Musco Lighting and Raymond.