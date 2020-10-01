Muscatine Public Health encourages residents to be safe and creative with their holiday activities

There are also many low-risk options families can do instead that still carry the Halloween spirit. These can include carving and decorating pumpkins, decorating your home, well-distanced Halloween scavenger hunts either outside or in your home, and any of the virtual options mentioned earlier.

As for traveling for the holidays, these travels always come with an increased risk of either getting or spreading the virus, and should only be done when necessary. Attending crowded events where social distancing isn’t possible, like Black Friday sales or parades are also considered big risks that are not advised.

“As a public health department, we definitely want to emphasize the impact COVID-19 has had on our traditional experiences throughout our community and the world,” Williams said, “This is one that’s very difficult. This is usually a fun time of year where a lot of social gathering happens, but I believe truly that this is just one year where we have to pause those traditions.”

While it may be difficult for some, she encouraged residents to look at the big picture regarding population help in their county, and to be creative with their holiday activities this year.

“They can still bring that holiday magic to their children’s lives," Williams said, "and I think there are very viable ways to do that.”

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.