Muscatine Public Health encourages the use of masks as cases rise across the county

While case numbers continue to rise, the county’s death rate has not risen comparatively. Barrett credits local long term care facilities for doing all they can to prevent more outbreaks. She adds that, for a large number of cases, their symptoms have been minimal which has allowed them to recover on their own.

“However, there is still a rise in cases of infected people that are needing medical attention or who are admitted into a hospital or ICU,” Barrett said. “You can’t just count the impacted community members as either infected with minimal symptoms or those who have died. There is a lot of in-between that hits our community and is detrimental for their families and their finances.”

Looking ahead to the holidays, public health officials predict that case will continue to rise, encouraging families to think creatively to deter any possible spreading among family members. This could include meeting virtually for the holidays, avoiding potluck-style meals or using shared utensils, and keeping masked. Public health officials also encourage each person to be aware of the impact they could have.

“What you choose to do while not wearing a mask can have high impact on those around you,” Barrett said. “Wear a mask and wear it properly over both the nose and mouth to cover any droplets that may escape, keep your face covered when you cough or sneeze, and don’t pull your mask out to cough or sneeze – or it defeats the purpose of what protection the mask is providing.”

