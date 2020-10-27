Muscatine Public Health encourages the use of masks as cases rise across the county

MUSCATINE – For the past week, COVID-19 case numbers across Muscatine County have continued to rise.
Tony Loconsole, director of communications for the Muscatine Community School District confirmed that as of Monday afternoon, there are 24 total positive cases within the district, with this number including current cases as well as those who have recovered.
Of these 24 cases, 18 come from students and six are from staff members, with the most recent cases in Madison Elementary School, McKinley Elementary School and Muscatine High School. Currently, the high school has the most reported cases, with eight students and two staff members testing positive for the virus.
Susan Clark Junior High School, Mulberry Elementary, McKinley Elementary and Madison Elementary have two student cases apiece, with Susan Clark and Madison each having staff members test positive as well. Jefferson Elementary and Franklin Elementary each had one student test positive, with Franklin having a staff member that also tested positive.
Through Muscatine County Public Health’s contact tracing efforts, it has been confirmed that all of these current cases were contracted within the community, outside of the school.
“The schools are committed to maintaining a clean environment, and I believe they would agree that getting to stay open to have students physically attend school is the most ideal situation for everyone,” Public Health Clinical Manager Holly Barrett said. “The difficulty is ensuring everyone wears a mask… if a person chooses to not wear a mask to non-school related activities and becomes infected, they are bringing that infection back to school.”
Muscatine Community College, which has decided to temporarily close its campus from Oct. 26 to Nov. 2, has also seen positive cases among its staff and students. While MCC President Naomi DeWinter didn’t believe that any specific college activity in particular contributed to the numbers, Eastern Iowa Community College decided to close the MCC campus out of caution due to “the sharp increase of positive COVID-19 cases in the Muscatine County 14-day average positivity rate.”
According to the numbers reported on the Iowa coronavirus website, Muscatine County has seen a steady increase in cases over the past week. Recently, there has been an average of 15-20 cases a day with Oct. 17 and Oct. 22 seeing the biggest numbers, reporting 42 and 22 positive cases respectively. As of Oct. 26, Muscatine County has had 1,484 total COVID-19 cases, with 58 deaths and 1,082 cases recovered.
“For the high majority of people we reach out to for investigation, no mask was being worn,” Barrett said. "Many of these people are also choosing to attend group events such as weddings, gatherings and sporting events without masks.
“We see that many of our cases can be traced back to a specific event or individual. One individual making a choice to not wear a mask and may not know that they are carrying the virus yet has a huge impact, and may make our number of positive cases jump up by five or 10 within the week due to exposure.”
While case numbers continue to rise, the county’s death rate has not risen comparatively. Barrett credits local long term care facilities for doing all they can to prevent more outbreaks. She adds that, for a large number of cases, their symptoms have been minimal which has allowed them to recover on their own.
“However, there is still a rise in cases of infected people that are needing medical attention or who are admitted into a hospital or ICU,” Barrett said. “You can’t just count the impacted community members as either infected with minimal symptoms or those who have died. There is a lot of in-between that hits our community and is detrimental for their families and their finances.”
Looking ahead to the holidays, public health officials predict that case will continue to rise, encouraging families to think creatively to deter any possible spreading among family members. This could include meeting virtually for the holidays, avoiding potluck-style meals or using shared utensils, and keeping masked. Public health officials also encourage each person to be aware of the impact they could have.
“What you choose to do while not wearing a mask can have high impact on those around you,” Barrett said. “Wear a mask and wear it properly over both the nose and mouth to cover any droplets that may escape, keep your face covered when you cough or sneeze, and don’t pull your mask out to cough or sneeze – or it defeats the purpose of what protection the mask is providing.”
