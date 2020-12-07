Muscatine Public Health expects to see first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines as early as Dec. 13

MUSCATINE – On Monday afternoon, Dec. 7, Muscatine County Public Health (MCPH) announced that it would soon be receiving its first shipment of COVID-19 preventative vaccines.

It is expected that the earliest arrival of these vaccines will be Sunday, Dec. 13. Once the first shipment of vaccines arrives, the MPCH will be working with local hospitals, community partners and the emergency management agency as well as the state and federal government to distribute these vaccines.

While much of their distribution plan will depend on guidelines given to them by the state government, it is expected that certain “priority groups” such as healthcare personnel will receive the vaccine first. Residents and members of these groups will not need to make appointments and will instead be told by the MCPH where and when they can get these vaccines to allow for more accessibility.

In a press release, Director of MCPH Christy Roby Williams said, “We want to make (this vaccine) as easy as possible to obtain for people seeking this preventative measure. When possible, we encourage all community members to receive the vaccine in order to continue fighting the spread and keep Muscatine safe and healthy.”