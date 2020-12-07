Muscatine Public Health expects to see first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines as early as Dec. 13

MUSCATINE – On Monday afternoon, Dec. 7, Muscatine County Public Health (MCPH) announced that it would soon be receiving its first shipment of COVID-19 preventative vaccines.
It is expected that the earliest arrival of these vaccines will be Sunday, Dec. 13. Once the first shipment of vaccines arrives, the MPCH will be working with local hospitals, community partners and the emergency management agency as well as the state and federal government to distribute these vaccines.
While much of their distribution plan will depend on guidelines given to them by the state government, it is expected that certain “priority groups” such as healthcare personnel will receive the vaccine first. Residents and members of these groups will not need to make appointments and will instead be told by the MCPH where and when they can get these vaccines to allow for more accessibility.
In a press release, Director of MCPH Christy Roby Williams said, “We want to make (this vaccine) as easy as possible to obtain for people seeking this preventative measure. When possible, we encourage all community members to receive the vaccine in order to continue fighting the spread and keep Muscatine safe and healthy.”
In preparation for the upcoming vaccine distribution, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has listed several facts regarding the vaccine on their website, with the main fact being that none of the COVID-19 vaccines that are currently in development will actually contain the virus.
While these vaccines may cause symptoms such as a fever or chills, these are normal and do not indicate that the person who received the vaccine now has the virus. Instead, the vaccine is teaching a person’s immune system how to not only recognize the virus, but start building an immunity to it.
Additionally, a COVID-19 vaccine will not cause a person to test positive on a COVID-19 test, but given that a person’s body on average takes a few weeks to build up an immunity post-vaccination, it is still possible to contract the virus before a protection is built up.
As such, residents are encourage to continue following COVID-19 guidelines after receiving their vaccination. This includes wearing masks while in public, frequent hand washing and social distancing. At this time, it is also unknown how long the vaccines provide immunity to the virus, but it has been stated by the CDC that any protection a person has against the virus could help prevent spreading it.
In the meantime, organizations like the CDC and MCPH will continue to provide up-to-date information on these vaccines as they encourage others to get them. For further information, visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.
