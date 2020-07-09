Muscatine Public Health: Masks are effective

MUSCATINE — Throughout this week, Muscatine residents have voiced opinions about wearing face coverings in public.
For Christy Roby Williams, director of Muscatine Public Health, said public health is “supportive of all efforts that are made to put precautionary measures into place," especially measures that will protect the health and well-being of residents.
“I’m going to always stick with facts and professional guidelines over opinions,” Williams said, “Specifically with COVID-19, one of the ways it's spread is through air droplets, so we know that face coverings are effective. If we can cover people’s eyes, nose and mouth, we can protect them and others if they happen to be a carrier.”
Williams said some are concerned wearing face coverings could inhibit breathing, but those claims have no standing. “We are fitted in healthcare for N-95 masks, so it is a known precautionary measure in the health field to be effective,” she said, “I have not seen studies where it is ineffective or harmful to others.” She then added that face shields are an appropriate and safe alternative.
Some also argue social distancing and hand washing are enough protection. Williams said distancing is effective, but not always possible. “When you go out into public, it’s nearly impossible to walk into a business or space and not be within six feet of another person. There are usually multiple people in those spaces, as well.” These are the situations where it’s most recommended to wear a face covering.
Using and reusing them properly is also important, she said.
“If (your mask) is soiled, it’s very important that they get washed.”
The Iowa Department of Public Health has provided an updated guidance reference for extended use of masks and respirators. This includes knowing which masks can be washed and reused, storing them properly, and cleaning N-95 masks with soap and water or an alcohol-based sanitizer. For more guidelines, visit idph.iowa.gov.
A small spike in confirmed cases was partially what inspired Mayor Diana Broderson’s proclamation, Williams said, but Public Health has seen an increase in impact and deaths in Muscatine County.
Ninety-six percent of deaths in the county have been in long term care facilities.
“But since case numbers have started to go up, we need to wait out the next 30 days and see what happens in correlation to COVID-19 cases increasing,” she said.
According to IDPH, 63% of cases in Iowa are symptomatic and 13% are asymptomatic. Serious complications can include pneumonia, organ failure, severe lung conditions, blood clots, acute kidney injury and bacterial infections.
“It’s easier if folks are symptomatic and have had a positive test result,” Williams said. “because then we can do our disease investigation and the person knows to self-isolate.”
Williams said Muscatine Public Health is entering Phase 2, and will review their work in the past months. They will look at what was effective and make adjustments. Along with continuing disease investigation efforts and sustainability efforts, they will focus on education.
“We’ve provided over 135 consultations to businesses throughout our county since March,” said Williams. “That’s unduplicated, and we will continue offering that service specifically.”
Public Health is working with migrant workers, farmers and business owners on spread reducing strategies for those employers and employees. They are also doing planning and preparedness for the fall, focused on school-aged children and school districts as they reopen.
“I would like to encourage the hearts and minds of our county residents,” Williams said, “Now is the time to maintain unity to fight this virus. The virus is the war we’re fighting against, and if we can do that united as a county and community, we will do a much better job keeping those cases low and keeping our most vulnerable population safe."
