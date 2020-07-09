Muscatine Public Health: Masks are effective

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MUSCATINE — Throughout this week, Muscatine residents have voiced opinions about wearing face coverings in public.

For Christy Roby Williams, director of Muscatine Public Health, said public health is “supportive of all efforts that are made to put precautionary measures into place," especially measures that will protect the health and well-being of residents.

“I’m going to always stick with facts and professional guidelines over opinions,” Williams said, “Specifically with COVID-19, one of the ways it's spread is through air droplets, so we know that face coverings are effective. If we can cover people’s eyes, nose and mouth, we can protect them and others if they happen to be a carrier.”

Williams said some are concerned wearing face coverings could inhibit breathing, but those claims have no standing. “We are fitted in healthcare for N-95 masks, so it is a known precautionary measure in the health field to be effective,” she said, “I have not seen studies where it is ineffective or harmful to others.” She then added that face shields are an appropriate and safe alternative.