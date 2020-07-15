Muscatine Public Health moves forward on Fueling the Future project thanks to grant

Funds from the HRSA grant will also be put toward families to help assist with subsidies.

“Whatever infrastructures that family needs to get through that six-week upskill certification program, there are dollars in this grant that will help do that,” she said. “There are multiple facets within the grant that helps the families successfully walk through the program so that they don’t have to worry about the financial impact as they dedicate six weeks to this learning opportunity.”

When looking ahead, Roby Williams said that she hopes to bring the program to its full capacity within the next month.

“Right now, we’re working on creating job postings with our HR department, and we’re hoping those positions will be posted within the next week or two,” she said.

She also encouraged any Muscatine families who receive food through the backpack program or the Bags of Blessing program and who are interested in a CNA, CNC or welding certificate to call Public Health at 563-263-0122 and speak to an economic navigator to begin the assessment process.

“We’re really trying to find the folks in the community that have that engagement readiness and they’re ready to take on this adventure with us,” said Roby Williams. “If you look at collective impact models, it’s several community impact organizations working together to offer to give people opportunities to upskill and have a sustainable future for themselves and for their children, and I am very excited to be a part of that.”

