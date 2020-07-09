Muscatine Public Health reminds residents of the effectiveness of masks, looks to phase 2 of handling pandemic

MUSCATINE – Throughout this week, residents of Muscatine having been voicing their own opinions on the idea of wearing face masks and face coverings every time they’re in public, ranging from supporting the idea to being against it to not caring either way.
For Christy Roby Williams, Director of Muscatine Public Health, she has said that beyond her own personal beliefs, Public Health is “supportive of all efforts that are made to put precautionary measures into place”, especially measures that will protect the health and well-being of residents.
“I’m going to always stick with facts and professional guidelines over opinions,” Williams said, “Specifically with COVID-19, one of the ways its spread is through air droplets, so we know that face coverings are effective. If we can cover people’s eyes, nose and mouth, we can protect them and others if they happen to be a carrier.”
Williams went onto explain that while some have been concerned that wearing face coverings could inhibit breathing, as far as she knows these claims have no standing. “We are fitted in healthcare for N-95 masks, so it is a known precautionary measure in the health field to be effective,” she said, “I have not seen studies where it is ineffective or harmful to others.” She then added that face shields would also work as an appropriate and safe alternative.
Some residents have also argued that just social distancing and hand washing is enough to protect from the virus and that masks aren’t necessary. Williams explained that while yes, distancing is effective, if is not something that’s always possible. “When you go out into public, it’s nearly impossible to walk into a business or space and not be within six feet of another person. There are usually multiple people in those spaces, as well.” These are the situations where it’s most recommended to wear a mask or other face covering.
While actually wearing the mask is important, Williams wanted to remind residents that using and reusing them properly is also just as important. “If (your mask) is soiled, it’s very important that they get washed.” The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has provided an updated guidance reference for extended use of masks and respirators. This includes knowing which masks can be washed and reused, storing them properly, and cleaning N-95 masks with soap and water or an alcohol-based sanitizer. For more guidelines, visit idph.iowa.gov.
As for the virus itself, while a small spike in case numbers was partially what inspired Mayor Diana Broderson’s proclamation, Williams added that Public Health has seen an increase in impact and deaths in Muscatine County, which is good news. 96 percent of deaths in the county so far have been from long term care facilities. “But since case numbers have started to go up, we need to wait out the next 30 days and see what happens in correlation to COVID-19 cases increasing,” she said.
It is also important to remember that according to IDPH, 63 percent of cases in Iowa are symptomatic with only 13 percent being asymptomatic. Those with symptoms may also possibly develop more serious complications such as pneumonia, organ failure, severe lung conditions, blood clots, acute kidney injury and bacterial infections. “Still, it’s easier if folks are symptomatic and have had a positive test result,” Williams said, “because then we can do our disease investigation and the person knows to self-isolate.”
Looking towards the future, Williams says that as Muscatine Public Health enters Phase 2, their next step is to do some after-action reviews. This includes looking at the last few months of work and assessing their workflow, picking out what was effective and make adjustments for going forward. Along with continuing disease investigation efforts and sustainability efforts, they will also be focusing strongly on education.
“We’ve provided over 135 consultations to businesses throughout our county since March,” said Williams, “That’s unduplicated, and we will continue offering that service specifically.” Public Health is also currently working with migrant workers, farmers and business owners to try and get effective spread reducing strategies to these employers and employees. They are also doing planning and preparedness for the fall, focusing primarily on school-aged children and school districts as they reopen.
“I would like to encourage the hearts and minds of our county residents,” Williams said, “Now is the time to maintain unity to fight this virus. The virus is the war we’re fighting against, and if we can do that united as a county and community, we will do a much better job keeping those cases low and keeping our most vulnerable population safe."
