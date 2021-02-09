Muscatine Public Health reports that weather hasn't yet significantly impacted vaccination efforts

“With the number of vaccines we are receiving from the state and federal government and the total number of target populations in Phase 1B for Muscatine County, the process will be slow and strategic, but we are working hard to get our vaccines out to the required populations within one week of receiving them,” Williams said.

She also acknowledged that although Public Health has not been significantly impacted by it yet, there is still a chance that variables such as weather and needing to reschedule clinics could slow the process down. Additionally, those who miss their scheduled appointment may not be guaranteed another one within the time frame they may want.

“We can reassure the community that there will eventually be more vaccine coming to our state and county, but at this time, the demand is much greater than the amount of vaccine we’re receiving, so we must keep moving forward with the process of distributing the vaccine to the next targeted population,” Williams said.

At this time, Public Health is partnering with doctor’s offices and pharmacies throughout the county, which will help with the communication aspect of scheduling vaccines and letting residents know when it’s their turn.