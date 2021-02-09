Muscatine Public Health reports that weather hasn't yet significantly impacted vaccination efforts

MUSCATINE – Although the recent bad weather may have slowed down other areas of the COVID-19 vaccine distribution process, Muscatine County still seems to be on track.
“Cold weather is certainly making conditions challenging,” Director Christy Roby Williams from Muscatine County Public Health said, “We have had to reschedule one clinic so far due to dangerous road conditions.”
Williams added, however, that so far there haven’t been any individuals who have missed or had to skip their vaccination appointment due to the weather. “Our county residents are eager, ready and willing to get the vaccine.” She also acknowledged that through all the possible obstacles, Public Health will continue to be flexible in order to ensure the overall safety of residents.
Earlier this week, it was announced that Muscatine County Public Health would be working to finish up the second doses from the Phase 1A residents. They would also be moving onto the Tier 1 Workforce as they move into Phase 1B, with this including first responders, PK-12 school staff and childcare workers as well as residents ages 65 or older who don’t live in a long term care facility.
The projected total number of people for Phase 1B is reportedly 20,000. Currently, Muscatine County is only receiving 400 vaccines per week to give to Phase 1B residents. According to Williams, Public Health will need to equitably distribute these vaccines to the targeted populations, with half going toward the tiered workforce and half going to the ages 65 or older residents.
“With the number of vaccines we are receiving from the state and federal government and the total number of target populations in Phase 1B for Muscatine County, the process will be slow and strategic, but we are working hard to get our vaccines out to the required populations within one week of receiving them,” Williams said.
She also acknowledged that although Public Health has not been significantly impacted by it yet, there is still a chance that variables such as weather and needing to reschedule clinics could slow the process down. Additionally, those who miss their scheduled appointment may not be guaranteed another one within the time frame they may want.
“We can reassure the community that there will eventually be more vaccine coming to our state and county, but at this time, the demand is much greater than the amount of vaccine we’re receiving, so we must keep moving forward with the process of distributing the vaccine to the next targeted population,” Williams said.
At this time, Public Health is partnering with doctor’s offices and pharmacies throughout the county, which will help with the communication aspect of scheduling vaccines and letting residents know when it’s their turn.
“We are all committed to getting everyone immunized that wants to get the vaccine,” Williams continued, “We just have to patiently wait for enough vaccine so we can move the process at a faster pace.”
Williams was also happy to report that there have been no severe side effects reported from any Muscatine County resident who has received the vaccine. The most common side effect for the initial dose pain in the arm that received the vaccine while possible side effects after the second does include fever, chills, fatigue and headaches.
“With most COVID-19 vaccines, you will need two shots in order for them to work. Unless a vaccine provider or your doctor tells you not to, get the second dose even if you have side effects after the first,” she said.
Williams also wanted to remind residents that COVID-19 vaccines may not start protecting a person until a week or two after their second dose, so those who receive the vaccine should continue following COVID-19 guidelines even after getting it. Residents are also asked to wait two weeks before and after getting the COVID-19 vaccine to get any other vaccines.
For more information and updates on the local vaccination process, visit the Muscatine County Public Health Facebook page.