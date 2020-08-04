Muscatine Public Health: Schools doing due diligence to create safe back-to-school experiences

Parents have questions about how the school year will go and how many cases are to be expected, but Williams was not comfortable offering predictions. She acknowledged it will most likely be a difficult school year.

“We’ve never proceeded with going into a school academic year in the middle of a public health pandemic, so I cannot provide predictions,” she said, “All I can provide is prevention and precautionary measures that I know to be effective in population health.”

Muscatine Public Health will continue to help schools navigate through their decisions, handling any outbreaks as they may come, she said.

She asked parents not to shame each other for the decisions each family makes, and instead hold each other up during this unusual and uncertain time and continuously “wrap their arms” around the school districts of Muscatine County, being willing to offer support however they can to the districts and their families instead of judgement.