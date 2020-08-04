Muscatine Public Health: Schools doing due diligence to create safe back-to-school experiences

MUSCATINE — Muscatine Community School District (MCSD) has two plans in place for students to start the school year: on-site learning and virtual learning.
Parents can request virtual learning, but Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has said schools must be at least 50% in-person unless the county's two-week positivity rate for COVID-19 is more than 15%, and then will only grant waivers for two weeks of virtual learning.
Some parent wonder if it’s safe to send kids back in the first place.
“In going back into schools and the Return to Learn plans and the meetings that we’ve already had as local public health with our school districts within the county, we have had very open conversations about when you have positive COVID-19 cases,” said Christy Roby Williams, director of public health.
Williams said it’s not a matter of if positive cases will occur in schools, but when.
“We know it’s a communicable disease. We know it will occur, and the efforts will be all around risk mitigation and putting every precautionary measure into place within the school district’s control,” she said.
According to the MCSD Return to Learn plan, the models created for the 2020-21 school year — an in-person learning plan for grades pre-k through 6 and an in-person hybrid model for 7 through 12 graders — will be able to provide each school a way to socially distance to the greatest extent possible.
Other protocols include providing prepackaged meals at school cafeterias and at Grab and Go sites, requiring face masks and not allowing visitors outside of scheduled parent visits.
School buildings, desks, recess equipment and buses will be sanitized throughout the day, and families who sign their kids up for in-person learning will be required to do daily health screenings for COVID-19 symptoms.
A remote learning plan was created in case of a shut down. Each kindergarten and 1st grade student will have a district-issued iPad while 2nd through 12th graders will have district issued Chromebook laptops.
Williams said the districts in Muscatine County have excellent Return to Learn plans. “There is nothing that is 100 percent risk-free unless a person is self-isolating and staying home 100 percent of the time,” she said, “I think getting our kids back to school creates an equitable life experience. They get their resources and their physical and emotional needs met at school, so (getting back to school) is vital.”
Williams said the choice between in-person or virtual classrooms is a valid one. “If a child has an immune compromised health system or high medical risk needs, I would encourage that child to continue to learn virtually, if the family is able to. But that’s not possible for every family,” she said.
Parents have questions about how the school year will go and how many cases are to be expected, but Williams was not comfortable offering predictions. She acknowledged it will most likely be a difficult school year.
“We’ve never proceeded with going into a school academic year in the middle of a public health pandemic, so I cannot provide predictions,” she said, “All I can provide is prevention and precautionary measures that I know to be effective in population health.”
Muscatine Public Health will continue to help schools navigate through their decisions, handling any outbreaks as they may come, she said.
She asked parents not to shame each other for the decisions each family makes, and instead hold each other up during this unusual and uncertain time and continuously “wrap their arms” around the school districts of Muscatine County, being willing to offer support however they can to the districts and their families instead of judgement.
“As a parent, it is a difficult decision to make, and each family will have to figure out what best meets their household needs and their child’s needs,” Williams said. "With all of the meetings I’ve sat in with the school districts, they are putting all of their time and due diligence into creating plans that are truly keeping the well-being and safety of the children and their employees at the forefront.”
For more information on the MCSD Return to Learn plan, visit https://sites.google.com/mcsdonline.org/muskiereturntolearn/return-to-learn-faq-guide.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.