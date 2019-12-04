MUSCATINE - As winter moves in, leaf collection in Muscatine is entering its final stages of the season.
On Monday, Dec 2, crews started collecting leaves in Zone 7 of Muscatine, and later this week they will begin a third round of collections, starting in Zone 8. There will then be one final round of leaf collections the following week, rotating through Zone 1 through Zone 7. However, if residents need to schedule a pickup on a specific day or if they believe their pickup was missed, they can contact Department of Public Works at 563-263-8933.
Leaf collections will continue until Dec 20, however bad weather may prevent this and cause the collection cutoff date to move up. “Unless we run out of leaves, out of time or we have snow stop is, we will be picking up leaves,” DPW Director Brian Stineman said.
You have free articles remaining.
To make the collection process run smoothly and efficiently, Muscatine residents are reminded to avoid parking on the street during their scheduled leaf collection day. Lead piles blocked by cars will not be collected until cars are moved, and if it snows, snow and ice control will take priority over leaf collection. Residents are also asked to have their leaves out next to the curb by 7AM on their leaf pickup day, and to not mix trash, branches or other yard waste with their leaf piles. Yard waste can instead be placed in City of Muscatine yard waste bags near refuse collection bins on the refuse collection day.
As for non-residents and commercial users who need to get rid of their leaves, the Muscatine Compost Facility is open 12-6PM Sunday through Friday (closed Tues and Wed) and from 9AM-6PM on Saturdays. The Compost Facility also accepts brush and branches along with larger trees and logs, though tree stumps and roots are not accepted. For further information, call the Muscatine Transfer Station at 563-263-9689 or visit the Compost Facility page on the City of Muscatine website.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.