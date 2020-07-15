Muscatine resident Avery Bradley wins Junior Miss Iowa 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MUSCATINE — On Sunday, July 12, the Miss Iowa Youth Program held its annual Junior Miss Iowa pageant in Davenport.

Avery Bradley, 10, from Muscatine took home the Junior Miss Iowa title and crown.

Avery has been competing in pageants for four years now, and while this was her first time competing in the Junior division, she was familiar with the Miss Iowa program. “I’ve competed in the younger, Little division of Miss Iowa before,” she said, “and I was actually crowned Little Miss Iowa 2018.”

Her mother, Brooke Bradley, had never competed in pageants before, so when her daughter wanted to do them, she said it was like a whole new world for her. “She had seen some older girls she knew that were like role models to her doing pageants, and so she was like ‘I want to do that someday’!” said Brooke.

“I really like meeting all the new girls and making friends, and I also like the interview phase of the competition, because I like to talk," Avery said.