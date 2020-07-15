Muscatine resident Avery Bradley wins Junior Miss Iowa 2020

MUSCATINE — On Sunday, July 12, the Miss Iowa Youth Program held its annual Junior Miss Iowa pageant in Davenport.
Avery Bradley, 10, from Muscatine took home the Junior Miss Iowa title and crown.
Avery has been competing in pageants for four years now, and while this was her first time competing in the Junior division, she was familiar with the Miss Iowa program. “I’ve competed in the younger, Little division of Miss Iowa before,” she said, “and I was actually crowned Little Miss Iowa 2018.”
Her mother, Brooke Bradley, had never competed in pageants before, so when her daughter wanted to do them, she said it was like a whole new world for her. “She had seen some older girls she knew that were like role models to her doing pageants, and so she was like ‘I want to do that someday’!” said Brooke.
“I really like meeting all the new girls and making friends, and I also like the interview phase of the competition, because I like to talk," Avery said.
For the Junior Miss Iowa pageant, along with a six minute private interview, Avery had to answer an onstage question, put together a community service project, and participate in the talent portion. For her talent, Avery danced to the song “Raise the Roof." She also wore a white romper with a cape for the ‘outfit of choice’ portion.
Avery created a community service project called 'Tiny but Mighty' to help raise awareness for babies born prematurely.
“I’ve done community events with some organizations to help with my community service project,” she said. This included organizations like the Preemie Project, which seeks to provide comfort and support to critically ill infants and their families across Iowa, and the March of Dimes. “I chose it because I was born premature and so were my brothers.”
“It felt so amazing," Avery said of her win. "I couldn’t believe that I had won it, because it was my first time competing in that division.”
“Her dad and I are very, very proud of her,” Brooke said. “She worked very hard for it, and has been working toward it for over a year now. It was just amazing to watch her, she seems to just have a little bit of a knack for it.”
Now with a title, Avery can't compete in another pageant until after July 2021, but she hopes to compete in Miss Iowa’s Outstanding Teen and Miss Iowa when she’s older.
In the meantime, though, Avery is going to continue her projects and enjoy her time as Junior Miss Iowa 2020. “I look forward to being able to help my community with my title,” she said.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!