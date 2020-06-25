Muscatine resident has tire rims stolen from him on Father's day

He also mentioned there was someone selling tools out of the back of their own van last week. ”That was pretty suspicious,” Remour said, “but I don’t know if it was just some random thing or if it was somebody that kind of pin-pointed us.”

Remour doesn’t expect to see the rims again. “I’m gonna probably say they’re gone,” he said, “More than likely they probably took the rims out of town and have already tried selling them, unfortunately. I’m still hopeful, though.”

Earlier this month, Justin Meyer had a weed whacker stolen outside his garage. In April 2020, according to the Muscatine Police Department, Muscatine had 40 reported and confirmed burglaries, with 28 from vehicles and 12 in buildings such as homes or attached garages.

Muscatine Police Department said robberies are opportunistic in nature, and people should lock their car, home and garage doors as well as always make sure to roll up car windows and keep any valuables out of sight.

Remour bought security cameras. “So we can monitor closer so this doesn’t happen again.” He is also planning on making sure to put his stuff either behind his fence or in his garage. “We have a full grown German Shepard that likes to spend his time in the backyard, so I don’t think many people will mess with that area.”

If something’s valuable to you, I’d say just put it away – and I hate having to say that, because we live in a good community," he said. "Our neighbors are amazing, we have absolutely no issues with anyone, so that combined with the fact that I hadn’t even had them a week was even more of a shock.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.