MUSCATINE — The Salvation Army Thrift Store in Muscatine closed recently, and people miss it.
The store closed to make way for an expansion of Pizza Ranch.
“I think the community needs it,” said Tracy VanBlaricome Fry, a frequent shopper at the now-closed store. “I know I needed it. I clothed my children from the thrift store all through school.”
At the Salvation Army Corps office, Fry asked a Salvation Army lieutenant is the store could be reopened. She said she was told the community has to ask for it.
So Fry took to social media to say what it meant to her and that she wished it would come back. The post had more than 70 comments, most in agreement.
In addition to helping shoppers stretch their budgets, proceeds funded the Adult Rehabilitation Center in Davenport, where people struggling with drugs and alcohol can find help.
“Since the day the store closed, people have been really upset that it’s gone,” said Lt. Greg Bock from the Muscatine Salvation Army, “I completely understand the outrage of the store being closed.”
Bock said the decision was made by the Salvation Army in Chicago, which supports those in Iowa.
“These people in Chicago look at the numbers, the sales, the demographics that I don’t even know about to try and determine if this is the place where a store should be," he said.
The store was offered to Bock and his corps, but without direct financial support from Chicago and the Adult Rehabilitation Centers, they couldn't afford to reopen it.
Bock discourages emailing the Chicago facility. Instead, he suggested a petition. He said the petition would ideally have up to 10,000 signatures and would include stories about how the thrift store helped people, and offer possible locations.
“If I can show those people in Chicago just how much this community wants it and the outcry, and the show of force with a petition, it just might get them to stop and take a second look at it and re-evaluate the situation.” Bock said.
He cannot start the petition, but was willing to host a gathering for people to sign, and to send it along to Chicago.
“I can’t guarantee that they’re going to open up the store again,” Bock said. “But I can say that if they see a big enough show of force from Muscatine that says ‘We want the store and it’ll be a good return on your investment’, they may start to think about reopening here.”
The Salvation Army Corps remain at 1000 Oregon St., Muscatine, and seeks food donations and volunteers. The annual red kettle drive has started and on Friday, Nov. 22, an all-you-can-eat soup supper, 50/50 drawing and gun raffle will be at the American Legion, 110 South Houser St., to raise money for the Salvation Army Toy Drive. Dinner tickets cost $7 per person.
