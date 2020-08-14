Muscatine residents donate through Salvation Army to help Cedar Rapids through derecho aftermath

MUSCATINE — On Thursday afternoon, the Salvation Army of Muscatine County posted a notice on its Facebook page, asking people to donate to help storm relief in Cedar Rapids.
Less than 24 hours later, the Salvation Army staff had a whole van filled with food and water to take to Cedar Rapids, to help with the fallout from Monday’s derecho storm.
“The response was overwhelming,” said Lt. Greg Bock, “We literally have cartfuls of stuff.”
A Muscatine resident reached out to the Salvation Army asking how they could help, Bock said. Cedar Rapids was among the hardest hit in Illinois and Iowa, with power outages, damaged homes and impassible streets.
“I’ve heard from people that there’s nothing open, there’s no power and it’s just like a scene from a disaster movie up there,” Bock said.
Cedar Rapids has its own Salvation Army that Bock says he trusts to do its job, but the Muscatine Salvation Army wanted to help.
“We sent an email to our Emergency Disaster Services (EDS) director for our division, asking how our residents could help, and they told us what Cedar Rapids was lacking right now.”
This included items like bottled water/Gatorade, canned meats, bread, canned sides such as corn, beans or canned fruit, and granola bars.
“They’re serving so many people, and in that they’re serving the victims of the disaster as well as first responders,” Bock said. “We have to remember that in times like this, the first responders aren’t just firefighters or police officers or EMT, they’re also the linemen that are working with the power companies and the people who are making sure utilities are safe.”
After talking to their EDS director, Bock knew that he could have easily just bought the supplies that Cedar Rapids needed, with the money being reimbursed by EDS later. But Bock decided to reach out to the citizens of Muscatine.
“When the alarm is sounded on people in need all across the county, people respond amazingly,” Bock said. “Even if they’re in need themselves, they want to help, so I thought I would just put this out there and see if there’s anyone in town that might want to give or want to help.”
Bock said at one point Thursday night there was a line of cars outside the Salvation Army office, waiting to drop off supplies and donations.
“It’s those people that recognize the struggle and that know what it’s like to be without food or power or gasoline,” Bock said. “They’re identifying with that struggle and they want to give a hand up to their neighbors in Cedar Rapids.”
Bock added that it’s the little things, like food and water donations, that help sustain life in the moment through bigger issues like damaged homes and power outages. While the Salvation Army may have to buy a few extra things to supplement the donations, Bock assures that the money spent will be reimbursed and that the budget for Muscatine County will not be affected.
“The people of Muscatine have given above and beyond what would be asked to give for the Salvation Army… The SA is set up to where we’re all in the same division, so we’re all one big Heartland family,” said Bock, “To see the response of people on this side of the division that want to help their people, as officers it just makes my wife and I feel so amazed and just speechless.”
