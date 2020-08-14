Muscatine residents donate through Salvation Army to help Cedar Rapids through derecho aftermath

“They’re serving so many people, and in that they’re serving the victims of the disaster as well as first responders,” Bock said. “We have to remember that in times like this, the first responders aren’t just firefighters or police officers or EMT, they’re also the linemen that are working with the power companies and the people who are making sure utilities are safe.”

After talking to their EDS director, Bock knew that he could have easily just bought the supplies that Cedar Rapids needed, with the money being reimbursed by EDS later. But Bock decided to reach out to the citizens of Muscatine.

“When the alarm is sounded on people in need all across the county, people respond amazingly,” Bock said. “Even if they’re in need themselves, they want to help, so I thought I would just put this out there and see if there’s anyone in town that might want to give or want to help.”

Bock said at one point Thursday night there was a line of cars outside the Salvation Army office, waiting to drop off supplies and donations.

“It’s those people that recognize the struggle and that know what it’s like to be without food or power or gasoline,” Bock said. “They’re identifying with that struggle and they want to give a hand up to their neighbors in Cedar Rapids.”