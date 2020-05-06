Muscatine residents who filed a claim against GPC are expected to receive update letters soon

Through efforts to try to prevent further harmful effects from its plant, GPC has decreased its emissions by 93% in the past six months and has begun encouraging its employees to volunteer in the Muscatine community as well.

“Now more than ever,” Reynolds continued, “our workforce is committing to making high-quality food, beverage and pet products out of locally sourced grain, grown by Midwest farmers. We are proud of our role in America’s supply chain, and Muscatine is our home.”

Previously, when asked about the claims process, council member Kelcey Brackett said that once residents begin receiving notifications regarding whether or not their claim was accepted, those who were rejected will be given 30 days to appeal. After those 30 days, the independent firm in charge of calculating the payouts to each claim will begin cutting checks. Currently, there is no exact date as to when residents whose claims are accepted will get their checks, though it could be sometime in June.

“I think the settlement agreement that we made with GPC was good for the community and good for moving forward,” Brackett said. “It’s moving toward being an improvement as well as allowing GPC to make sure they’re able to move forward and make things better from their side of things.”