Muscatine residents who filed a claim against GPC are expected to receive update letters soon

MUSCATINE — Residents of Muscatine who filed a claim against Grain Processing Corporation (GPC) in 2019 will receive some closure as early as next week.
Starting Friday, May 8, those who submitted claims will begin receiving letters detailing whether or not their claim was accepted or partially accepted and how much money they will receive.
The case against the Muscatine GPC plant stretches back to 2012, when residents on the south end first began complaining about bothersome, quality-of-life emissions from the plant, with some claiming that the emissions had led to them developing asthma and bronchitis. In February 2019, Judge John Telleen approved a $50 million settlement in the pollution case, with GPC having to pay $45 million to residents and their lawyers.
Residents whose claims are approved have the opportunity to receive anywhere from $2,000 to $16,000, depending on how close they were to the facility at 1600 Oregon St. and how long they lived there.
While they were not directly involved in the claim-approving process, GPC offered a statement regarding the settlement.
“GPC looks forward to settlement funds getting closer to being in the pockets of Muscatine residents," corporate spokesperson Carol Reynolds said in a press release. "GPC strives to be a great member of Muscatine’s economy by prioritizing efforts in sustainability.”
Through efforts to try to prevent further harmful effects from its plant, GPC has decreased its emissions by 93% in the past six months and has begun encouraging its employees to volunteer in the Muscatine community as well.
“Now more than ever,” Reynolds continued, “our workforce is committing to making high-quality food, beverage and pet products out of locally sourced grain, grown by Midwest farmers. We are proud of our role in America’s supply chain, and Muscatine is our home.”
Previously, when asked about the claims process, council member Kelcey Brackett said that once residents begin receiving notifications regarding whether or not their claim was accepted, those who were rejected will be given 30 days to appeal. After those 30 days, the independent firm in charge of calculating the payouts to each claim will begin cutting checks. Currently, there is no exact date as to when residents whose claims are accepted will get their checks, though it could be sometime in June.
“I think the settlement agreement that we made with GPC was good for the community and good for moving forward,” Brackett said. “It’s moving toward being an improvement as well as allowing GPC to make sure they’re able to move forward and make things better from their side of things.”
In addition to the settlements, GPC had also promised to create a fund using any money left over once they’ve paid all the claims with further hopes of bettering the community. The fund will be managed by both members of the lawsuit as well as members of GPC.
“I look forward to working with their representatives in order to find creative ways to help the residents of the impacted area with the community fund,” Brackett said.
