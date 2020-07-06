Muscatine residents wonder effectiveness of masks during first day of new mandate

MUSCATINE — As Mayor Diana Broderson’s proclamation that all Muscatine residents wear face coverings in public took effect Monday, many complied as they ran errands. Some, though, disagreed with the edict.
“I think it’s unnecessary,” Cindy Smith said.
While she said she believed the virus was serious and agreed with proper hand hygiene and social distancing, listening to medical professionals disagree and change their stances has caused her to have doubts.
“In the beginning, they were saying that masks weren’t any good unless they were prolonging the life of an N95 mask,” she said, “I just think it’s kinda senseless.”
Ashley Heckman, shared similar sentiments.
“I think (the mandate) is pointless, honestly,” she said. As a mother, she has young children who fall under the mayor’s guidelines of those who aren’t required to wear a mask.
“There’s always going to be people that can’t wear a mask like my 2-year-old,” she said, “and if he got it, everyone in our household would get it, so we’d still be spreading it regardless. I feel like if everybody just washes their hands and uses sanitizer, it would greatly slow the spread more than the masks do.”
During Broderson’s Sunday afternoon announcement of the mandate, several residents voiced opposition to it, gathering around City Hall and holding up signs in protest. Though she still wore her mask to the store, shopper Elisia Warnstaff also agreed with the protesters.
“I feel like you should have a choice since it’s your body,” she said.
“If it’s what they believe in, they can protest it,” Russel James added. However, he said he believes the mandate makes sense.
“They’re trying to keep everyone from getting COVID, so I understand where they’re coming from," he said. "They don’t want anyone getting sick and (the pandemic) isn’t getting any better.”
Courtney Steinbeck, a health care worker who wears a mask and other PPE every day, also believes residents should be able to choose whether or not to wear masks.
“If they’re more comfortable with a mask, that’s fine. If not, then they shouldn’t be forced to,” Steinbeck said, “I get that it’s a scary situation a lot of people don’t understand.”
She added that she believes there is no need to wear a mask in public.
“Masks are great, but if you think about it, a lot of these people are wearing the same mask multiple places and they don’t get washed properly, so we’re just carrying germs from one place to another. In retrospect, the mask isn’t going to do much good if you’re still going to be touching everything in town,” she said.
Like Heckman and Smith, Steinbeck emphasized how important other factors of protection were, such as handwashing and sanitizing with proper social distancing. She acknowledged that the pandemic is a serious situation.
“(COVID 19) exists; it’s definitely not the flu," she said. "I’ve seen what it does, particularly to the elderly population, and it can be devastating and heartbreaking. You can’t deny the numbers, the cases, the deaths — but not everyone is going to believe it, and you can’t force someone to believe something they don’t want to.”
Some residents also voiced concerns about whether or not Broderson has the legal authority to enact this mandate. Attempts to reach Gov. Kim Reynolds' media representative, Pat Garrett, for comment were unsuccessful.
