Muscatine residents wonder effectiveness of masks during first day of new mandate

“I feel like you should have a choice since it’s your body,” she said.

“If it’s what they believe in, they can protest it,” Russel James added. However, he said he believes the mandate makes sense.

“They’re trying to keep everyone from getting COVID, so I understand where they’re coming from," he said. "They don’t want anyone getting sick and (the pandemic) isn’t getting any better.”

Courtney Steinbeck, a health care worker who wears a mask and other PPE every day, also believes residents should be able to choose whether or not to wear masks.

“If they’re more comfortable with a mask, that’s fine. If not, then they shouldn’t be forced to,” Steinbeck said, “I get that it’s a scary situation a lot of people don’t understand.”

She added that she believes there is no need to wear a mask in public.

“Masks are great, but if you think about it, a lot of these people are wearing the same mask multiple places and they don’t get washed properly, so we’re just carrying germs from one place to another. In retrospect, the mask isn’t going to do much good if you’re still going to be touching everything in town,” she said.