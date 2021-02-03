Muscatine Ruhl & Ruhl realtors awarded and celebrated for their efforts in 2020

In the Muscatine and Wilton area, the average sale price for properties was $166,100, a 5% increase from last year. The number of units sold also increased 6% from 2019, with 557 homes being sold in the past year, leading to a sales volume of $92,516,700.

“At our Muscatine office, we had a pretty incredible year,” Beason said. “They did a fantastic job. I think the biggest kudos goes to everybody and the extra safety measures they were able to put into place to not only keep up the volume of business that they were doing but to do it safely... They were happy to help out where they could, and it was just incredible to see.”

“We had a big fourth quarter last year,” Beason said. Although the company was worried during the spring season, when business was down due to the start of the pandemic and shutdowns, Ruhl bounced back with virtual showings/open houses and other improvised solutions.

The company’s sales volume in 2020 was up 4.4% while its number of properties sold was up 3.2%. Ruhl earned over $27 million in gross commission income and listed over 2,560 properties for sale. The company ended the year with 311 residential agents, who sold 566 insurance policies.

According to Ruhl’s press release, mortgage rates were about 1% lower than they were in January 2019, and are predicting that housing sales will be up 5 to 7 percent throughout 2021.

