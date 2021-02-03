Muscatine Ruhl & Ruhl realtors awarded and celebrated for their efforts in 2020

MUSCATINE – For all of Ruhl & Ruhl’s offices, 2020 was its best year for serving clients and selling real estate — and Muscatine’s numbers were no different.
Last week, Ruhl & Ruhl Realtors honored more than 200 award winners in its Iowa offices in a virtual ceremony. Laura Custis was given the Top Excellence in Service Award, Ruhl’s highest honor, for having the highest client raring throughout Muscatine and the company.
“(The award) is a huge deal for her and her clients, and it’s what all of our agents are after,” Ruhl & Ruhl President Chris Beason said. “We’re really pumped for Laura.”
Custis was partially chosen by her own clients through comments and surveys that rate service.
Sara Carlson received four awards, including Top Lister, Top Sales, Top Ruhl Mortgage and Top Nelson Brothers. Eric Schlutz, manager for the Muscatine office, won the award for Top Referral Associate.
“I think a lot of our success in Muscatine is attributed to Eric Schlutz,” Beason said. “He’s just a great guy. He’s an incredible leader in the office, and we’re just thrilled to have him leading the charge in Muscatine. We couldn’t ask for a better manager or a better team that really sticks together and treats each other like family.”
Other Muscatine employees receiving awards were Austin Maas for Top Associate of the Year – Farm and Land, Administrator Deb Painter as one of the Top Employees of the Year, and Melissa Chavarria for New Associate of the Year. Morse Burington was given the Community Service Award while Wendi Ingram was given the AHS Home Warranty Award.
In the Muscatine and Wilton area, the average sale price for properties was $166,100, a 5% increase from last year. The number of units sold also increased 6% from 2019, with 557 homes being sold in the past year, leading to a sales volume of $92,516,700.
“At our Muscatine office, we had a pretty incredible year,” Beason said. “They did a fantastic job. I think the biggest kudos goes to everybody and the extra safety measures they were able to put into place to not only keep up the volume of business that they were doing but to do it safely... They were happy to help out where they could, and it was just incredible to see.”
“We had a big fourth quarter last year,” Beason said. Although the company was worried during the spring season, when business was down due to the start of the pandemic and shutdowns, Ruhl bounced back with virtual showings/open houses and other improvised solutions.
The company’s sales volume in 2020 was up 4.4% while its number of properties sold was up 3.2%. Ruhl earned over $27 million in gross commission income and listed over 2,560 properties for sale. The company ended the year with 311 residential agents, who sold 566 insurance policies.
According to Ruhl’s press release, mortgage rates were about 1% lower than they were in January 2019, and are predicting that housing sales will be up 5 to 7 percent throughout 2021.