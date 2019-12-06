MUSCATINE - There might not have been any snow, but that didn’t stop the Muscatine Christmas spirit from shining through.
Muscatine residents gathered along 2nd Street Friday for the annual Downtown Holiday Stroll. Six blocks of the street and several downtown businesses and organizations stepped forward to provide sweets, warm drinks, entertainment and cheer throughout the night.
First National Bank’s Director of Marketing Amber Schulte and Mayor Diane Broderson welcomed the crowds together, thanking Jerry Lang, the Muscatine Chamber of Commerce, Muscatine Power and Water for doing their part to help put the Stroll on before asking the people of Muscatine to help them light the tree. With the power of applause, cheers and Christmas tree, the Community Christmas tree was lit, indicating that the 35th Holiday Stroll had officially begun.
“One thing that Muscatine is known for is that we help our friends and neighbors, and we work really hard to make sure that we can get out and do things like the Stroll,” said Broderson. “We want to make sure we can reach out and spend time with our friends and neighbors, as well as make sure that they all have everything that they need.” When asked what the Stroll meant to her, she said that it meant having a night for everybody in the community to come together and have a wonderful evening kicking off the Christmas season and spending time with each other.
Many of the people out for this year’s Stroll were families with young children, such as resident Abigail Green and her three sons, who were attending their first Stroll. When asked what she thought of the Stroll, Green considered it a good family outing. “We’re always in the house, so it’s something different for us to do.”
Melissa Chavarria was also taking her son, Killian, to the event for the first time. “I just recently moved back to town,” Chavarria explained, “I grew up here and I used to love the Stroll. It was my favorite time of the year, and I wanted to take my son to his first Stroll.
You have free articles remaining.
“Just seeing everyone singing and dancing and seeing all the lights is nice, and all the free hot cocoa is pretty great as well. Everyone just comes together and gets along and you see everybody in the street just kind of hanging out, and everybody’s cheerful and happy, and it’s just kind of one of the best events that Muscatine does.”
2019’s Ms. Junior Teen Muscatine, Morgan Hodge, also made an appearance alongside her pageant sisters. Hodge has been attending the Stroll since she was 6, and as someone who does a lot of volunteering, she was happy to help out at the Stroll. “I see lots of people, and depending on the dress I’m wearing I’ll get called Elsa or Cinderella,” said Hodge, though it was a bit too cold for one of her dresses that night, “My favorite part is getting to see all the little kids. They’re very sweet, and the adults are really sweet too.” Despite being from West Liberty, Hodge said that she always tries to come to Muscatine every year.
One of the Stroll’s performers was Rachel Plummer, a private piano teacher, along with her students. From their spot inside the Coffee Belt, they provided guests with many merry melodies.
“I’ve loved going to the Stroll for years, and I had the thought after talking to my parents of students that it would be nice to have kids perform down here,” said Plummer. She said her students were just as excited as she was. “This is a favorite spot, the kids really like this spot — they get to see their friends and it’s just a really nice set up for us.”
As for the Muscatine Police Department, Captain Steve Snider and his fellow officers worked as security at the Stroll while other officers passed out toys and goodies. “Everything’s a job but some are more fun than others, and this is definitely one of the fun ones,” said Snider.
“Oftentimes we see each other as we go about our everyday lives at work or shopping, but this is a time where we can just enjoy each other, and it’s just so much fun to be a part of,” said Broderson. When thinking about the Stroll’s 35th anniversary, Broderson considers it to be a testament to how much the Muscatine Community loves the event and that people will enjoy it enough to come back each year. “If that wasn’t the case, we wouldn’t have had 35 of them.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.