Muscatine's Jefferson Elementary teachers help spread school spirit during the COVID-19 closure

Dr. Kandy Steel, Jefferson Elementary’s principal, agreed with this sentiment: “This is just as hard on teachers as it is on kids.”

Steel ended up holding up the rear of the 35-car Jamboree.

“I think I got lost a couple times, but it wasn’t hard to find, given that there were so many cars," she said.

The cars, driven by teachers, were decked out with balloons or streamers and homemade signs that said things like “We miss you!”, “We’ll see you soon” and other statements of encouragement and love for their students. Together, they drove around the area surrounding Jefferson Elementary, honking their horns and waving at the students as they passed by.

“The students came out and waved at us, though some of them stayed inside and waved through the window,” Sneath said. “It was just great seeing all the families.”

“I just think Maria provides a lot of really wonderful leadership for our kids and community, and I was really proud of her for thinking about the needs of the kids and for bringing people together," Steel said.

While there are no plans for a second Jamboree, the teachers at Jefferson continue to spread school spirit, even as the school’s doors remained closed.