Muscatine's non-emergency transport team is making deliveries to elderly and disabled

MUSCATINE — The Non-Emergency Transport Team is expanding its services to the elderly and people with disabilities.
The service is typically used to get people to doctor appointments, adult day care centers or therapy sessions. Owners Dana and Kenny LaRue and their staff are now willing to deliver groceries, prescriptions and other necessities to its clients until the threat of COVID-19, the novel coronavirus, has subsided.
The company has 45 part-time drivers, though that number is down to 12 in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, and 26 vehicles, including some that can transport people with wheelchairs.
“We’re considered an essential transportation because a lot of our people need to be taken to dialysis, something that is life sustaining,” Dana said. “We just wanted to help, and we thought ‘well, what can we do?’.”
Dana said they will do their first delivery this week.
“We know that, here in the beginning, most people stocked up to be prepared. We’re thinking it might hit us more if we have a lock down or as time goes," she said. “It’s a service that’s needed, so we feel certainly that we want to provide this service.”
They provide hand sanitizer in the vehicles for drivers and passengers, frequently wipe down their vehicles, and allowing passengers in the back seat to give them six-feet for social distance.
All in all, she feels her team is not only as prepared as they can be, and have been educating themselves to keep driver and passenger safe from the virus.
“We have the vehicles, and as long as we have drivers, we feel like we’re equipped to do this,” Dana said, “During this time, God says use what you have and help, so that’s what we’ll do.”
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.