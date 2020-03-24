Muscatine's non-emergency transport team is making deliveries to elderly and disabled

MUSCATINE — The Non-Emergency Transport Team is expanding its services to the elderly and people with disabilities.

The service is typically used to get people to doctor appointments, adult day care centers or therapy sessions. Owners Dana and Kenny LaRue and their staff are now willing to deliver groceries, prescriptions and other necessities to its clients until the threat of COVID-19, the novel coronavirus, has subsided.

The company has 45 part-time drivers, though that number is down to 12 in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, and 26 vehicles, including some that can transport people with wheelchairs.

“We’re considered an essential transportation because a lot of our people need to be taken to dialysis, something that is life sustaining,” Dana said. “We just wanted to help, and we thought ‘well, what can we do?’.”

Dana said they will do their first delivery this week.

“We know that, here in the beginning, most people stocked up to be prepared. We’re thinking it might hit us more if we have a lock down or as time goes," she said. “It’s a service that’s needed, so we feel certainly that we want to provide this service.”